Health officials report Hawaii’s 8th case of dengue this year

The Hawaii Department of Health today confirmed another travel-related case of dengue on Oahu, bringing the total number in the state to eight so far this year.

The latest case comes just about two weeks after the seventh reported case of dengue, which was also on Oahu. Like the previous cases, this individual was exposed to the virus while traveling in a region where dengue is common.

Teams have been deployed to the affected area, which the Health Department did not disclose, to implement mosquito control measures.

To date, there have been seven cases on Oahu and one on Maui.

Last month, health officials urged greater vigilance in the islands due to a “sharp rise in dengue around the world and in Hawaii.”

Hawaii is on track to surpass the 16 cases of dengue for all of last year, and the increase in travel-related cases increases the risk of locally acquired infections, possibly leading to an outbreak.

In a medical advisory, DOH recommended that health care providers test all persons with symptoms such as both fever and rash for dengue, regardless of recent travel history.

Dengue is a viral illness spread by mosquitoes, which can be transmitted from an infected person to a mosquito to another person. While Hawaii is home to Aedes mosquitoes, which can carry dengue, the disease is not endemic, or established in the state.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle and joint pain, and rash, which typically last two to seven days. While severe illness can occur, most people recover within a week.

Some countries reporting increased dengue cases include Fiji, French Polynesia, Tonga, the Philippines, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

DOH said travelers should review country-specific travel information for guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures at least four to six weeks before traveling.

Upon returning from dengue-endemic areas, residents should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If dengue symptoms develop within two weeks of return, residents should seek medical evaluation.