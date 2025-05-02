Kilauea Volcano sends lava fountains 330 feet during ‘episode 19’

Kilauea’s latest eruption episode — its 19th since late December — came to a close early this morning after nearly eight hours of sustained lava fountaining from a vent in Halemaumau crater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“Episode 19” began at 9:28 p.m. Thursday and ended at 5:20 a.m. today, with lava fountains from the north vent reaching estimated heights of 330 feet and producing nearly 4 million cubic yards of molten rock. The flow covered about half of the Halemaumau crater floor.

The episode was preceded by several hours of smaller fountaining and lava overflows that repeatedly drained back into the vent. The main fountaining event was accompanied by about seven microradians of deflationary tilt, which shifted to inflation as lava retreated into the vent.

Seismic tremors dropped off as the eruption subsided but remains weak, a typical pattern seen during eruptive pauses at the summit.

The latest activity is part of a series of episodic eruptions that have occurred within Kilauea’s summit crater since Dec. 23. Episodes have ranged from seven hours to eight days in duration, with breaks in activity lasting up to nearly two weeks. All eruptive activity to date has remained confined to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

No changes have been observed in either the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. The volcano’s alert level remains at watch and the aviation color code at orange, indicating a heightened volcanic activity with limited hazards.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Although the eruption is confined to a closed area of the park, hazards persist. Volcanic gas emissions, particularly sulfur dioxide (SO₂), continue at high levels, creating vog (volcanic smog) that can affect air quality far downwind. SO₂ exposure can irritate the lungs and eyes, especially in sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Other hazards include Pele’s hair — fine, glass-like volcanic fibers generated by lava fountaining — which can be carried by the wind and cause skin and eye irritation. These hair-like strands have been observed accumulating on the ground during recent eruption episodes, and residents are advised to avoid direct contact with the material.

Kīlauea’s summit region also remains prone to ground cracking, rockfalls and wall collapses around Halemaumau, especially during seismic events. These dangers underscore continued access restrictions to areas near the crater rim, which have been in place since 2007.