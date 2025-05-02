Moped rider, 32, seriously hurt in collision with car in Kaimuki

A 32-year-old moped rider is in serious condition after a collision with a car in Kaimuki on Thursday evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene near 3660 Waialae Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, describing it as a traffic accident involving an automobile and moped. The male moped rider was not wearing a helmet, EMS said.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

No further details were available.