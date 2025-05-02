Blangiardi ‘disgusted’ after Wahiawa playground equipment torched

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he is angry and disgusted after the newly renovated playground at Wahiawa District Park was set ablaze Thursday night.

Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation.

Police said that at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a fire at the park and found the playground structure engulfed in flames. The Honolulu Fire Department determined an accelerant was used, and confirmed the fire was arson.

“I am angry, deeply disappointed and quite frankly disgusted by the senseless act of vandalism and arson that destroyed the newly renovated playground at Wahiawa District Park,” Blangiardi said today in a statement. “This was an investment in our community — especially for our keiki — and to see it deliberately torched just days after it was completed is nothing short of heartbreaking.”

He added, “What happened here is not just criminal; it’s personal. It’s a violation of trust and an attack on the spirit of our community. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior. I have directed our teams to work closely with Honolulu Police and Fire investigators to bring those responsible to justice. And make no mistake — we will rebuild this playground.”

The mayor said the residents of Wahiawa deserve better and the city will restore the space to be stronger and more resilient than before because “our keiki deserve nothing less.”

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation officials said in a post that the playground had just been renovated in mid-March, and that they had installed new bouncy surfacing, with playful graphics, at a cost of nearly $121,000.

Police said no suspect has been identified, and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the arson case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or via the P3 Tips app.