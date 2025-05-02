Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 2, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Seven killed in 2-vehicle road crash near Yellowstone

By Steve Gorman / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:49 p.m.

National news

ROGER MERRILL/TMX/VIA REUTERS Flames rise near a pickup truck following a two-vehicle crash with multiple fatalities, according to Idaho State Police, in Island Park, Idaho, Thursday, in this screengrab from video obtained from social media.

ROGER MERRILL/TMX/VIA REUTERS

Flames rise near a pickup truck following a two-vehicle crash with multiple fatalities, according to Idaho State Police, in Island Park, Idaho, Thursday, in this screengrab from video obtained from social media.

A passenger van carrying more than a dozen tourists collided with a pickup truck in a fiery highway crash near Yellowstone National Park, killing seven people, Idaho state police reported today.

The cause of the wreck, which occurred about an hour and 15 minutes before sunset on Thursday evening, remains under investigation, according to a state police news release.

The Mercedes passenger van was transporting a tour group with a total of 14 occupants in the vehicle near Henry’s Lake when it collided with a Dodge Ram pickup with only the driver aboard and burst into flames, police said.

Six people from the van and the pickup truck driver were killed, according to police. Information about the victims was being kept confidential pending notification of next of kin.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake in eastern Idaho, about 20 miles west of Yellowstone National Park.

State police said Highway 20 was closed in both directions for nearly seven hours while emergency and transportation crews worked to manage the scene and clear the roadway.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide