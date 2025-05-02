Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Winner of Honolulu’s 97th Lei Day competition wowed judges

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Entertainment

COURTESY CITY PARKS & RECREATION This closeup shows Dale Mar T. Acoba’s lei which won the Mayor’s Grand Prize at the 97th Lei Day Celebration Thursday
COURTESY CITY PARKS & RECREATION

The Mayor’s Grand Prize at this year’s 97th Lei Day Celebration in Honolulu went to Dale Mar T. Acoba.

Acoba wowed judges Thursday with his white lei kui made of hypericum and pearl yarrow, and took home the prize of $5,400. The city also named winners in 14 other lei categories.

Thousands of visitors flocked to Kapiolani Park in Waikiki for the annual celebration, which included the lei competition exhibit, along with music, hula performances by various halau, cultural demonstrations, and a local craft market.

The theme of this year’s celebration was Ho’okahi ka ‘ilau like ‘ana, meaning “wield the paddles together.”

The competition drew 137 entries in various categories based on the lei-maker’s age, lei style, color, and materials, according to city officials.

Following protocol, the fresh lei from the contest were taken to Mauna ‘Ala, or The Royal Mausoleum, and Kawaiaha‘o Church this morning, and placed on the graves and tombs of Hawaii’s alii.

