5 Questions: Keoni Mahelona, Te Hiku Media CTO

1. How does Te Hiku Media leverage AI technology to support, protect and/or preserve indigenous languages?

We use AI to help transcribe native speaker audio archives. These archives play an important role in revitalizing our languages as they include idiomatic expressions, colloquialisms, and a native sound that was damaged through colonization. Expert speakers are required to transcribe these archives, so by leveraging AI, we can help those experts work faster.

We also used AI to build an app which provides real-time pronunciation feedback for te reo Maori. We often hear the influence of English on our sounds, particularly with vowels. The app provides a way for people to improve their pronunciation without the worry of being judged—something we’ve all experienced as Indigenous people learning a language beaten out of our grandparents. The amazing effort from the olelo community during the Lauleo campaign will enable us to build a similar pronunciation AI for olelo Hawaii.

I must stress that we built these AI technologies from the ground up. We don’t use AI services from Big Tech. We use open-source technologies and the data that our communities have shared with us to build these tools. The data is stored and the models are trained in our building on our own servers in Aotearoa.

2. How can AI tools serve the Native Hawaiian community?

The people working in our communities should answer this question. They know the problems they have to address. We shouldn’t start with your typical outsider coming in to save us. We serve our communities. Not technology or AI. Those are tools we use to empower us.

In fact the organizations we are working with knew exactly how they could use AI. But the challenge was the technology didn’t exist for olelo Hawaii and they didn’t have the resources to create the technologies alone. When we came together with shared interests and values, we were able to succeed.

We’ve even had the privilege of meeting with amazing students and kumu at Kamehameha Schools in Hilo. The haumāna are experimenting with AI for English and Math, and they could clearly see how those same tools would help them with their Hawaiian studies, but the technology doesn’t exist. So we need to build those tools with our communities, not just for them.

3. In Hawaii, what roadblocks to implementation do you foresee?

Funding is a roadblock, particularly community and science based funding. Olelo Hawaii is underresourced in Hawaii, so use that as an indicator. We need funding that empowers our communities to do the research and build the solutions they need. This builds technical capability in Hawaii, and it creates a path for higher value jobs.

The other challenge is data. Even the Big Tech companies have run out of data to easily steal. Our communities are often in possession of invaluable data, but it may not be in a format suitable for building AI. So the challenge is collecting and labelling data in a way that enables the types of research and projects that we need in Hawaii. This is a key strategy at Te Hiku Media which helped us quickly build our own AI. But you also need data experts to help build these tools. Those experts are the people working on the ground in our communities. They are the most important part of any AI, which is something Big Tech can’t replicate. And it’s why our bilingual te reo Maori speech recognition model is the best in the world, because we’ve emphasised the importance of the data and the people, not the technology.

4. Why is data ownership important for such projects?

First of all it’s not ownership. It’s guardianship. Like land, we don’t own the data, we are stewards of the data and we must take care of it for our future generations. We must ensure it’s safeguarded and used for the benefit of our people, our environment, and our communities. We must not allow our data to be used against our people. So long as we have complete sovereignty over the data, and the technologies we create from that data, we can ensure positive outcomes for our communities.

5. What are the next steps on the road to delivering AI tools to Native Hawaiian users?

We need Hawaiian organizations to build and operate AI. That’s how we build trustworthy AI for Hawaii. We have every right not to trust AI coming from Big Tech. Look at the history of colonization. For too long technology has been used as a tool to centralize wealth and power. Native Hawaiians and the people of Hawaiʻi should use technology as a tool for resilience, sustainability, and self-determination.

We should also look to the Pacific and work together. Our shared languages, cultures, and geneologies means collectively we can build powerful AI.

We also need to be mindful that there’s an economic opportunity to build AI that serves Hawaiʻi and its people. And if olelo is involved, Native Hawaiians should get that economic benefit. If Hawaii is involved, Hawaii should get that economic benefit.

Focus on communities. Let them lead the journey. Use technology to aid our work, not replace us.