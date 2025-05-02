Letter: Crack down against repeat traffic violators

In 2023, floral memorials mark the site where Sara Yara, 16, was killed.

In the fatal hit-and-run case of Sara Yara, the suspect, Mitchel Miyashiro, had no valid driver’s license and a record of 160 traffic tickets. If there is no punishment for him or others to be driving without proper credentials, then they will continue to rack up more violations.

Perhaps he city should have a van driving around the city with a camera hooked up to a computer that reads vehicle license plates to check for outstanding violations, like the show, “Parking Wars.”

Alternatively, police officers can check for violations when making a traffic stop. If the driver has unpaid fines, impound the vehicle. Before the owner can get their vehicle out of the impound yard, they need to have a valid driver’s license, registration, car insurance, safety check and pay all outstanding tickets.

The city needs to do something about this problem before there is another tragedy.

Allan Asato

Pearl City

