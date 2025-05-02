Letter: Let’s believe in the rule of law and due process

Is there anyone in our state with a conscience or sense of fairness who believes our government should have the right to send foreign nationals to a foreign prison for an indefinite period of time if they have not been convicted in a court of law of committing a crime?

Those who are breaking rules should be deported, but they should not be imprisoned for an unspecified period of time simply because they are alleged to be terrorists or violent gang members.

Our president knows the immigration issue is a major reason he was elected. He welcomes this discussion because he believes he can convince most Americans that the courts are trying to prevent him from deporting terrorists and criminals. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

My hope is that most of our fellow citizens are not as gullible as he believes we are.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

