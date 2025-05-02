Letter: Move energy forward, not sideways with LNG

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

All locals know what a crab moving sideways looks like. Hawaiian Electric Co.’s conversion to liquefied natural gas (LNG) would be just that. The huge cost for LNG receiving, storage and conversion systems would take years to be offset by the lower fuel cost — moving sideways. This LNG conversion budget would be better applied to energy storage systems and new electric generators using jet fuel. These options would be moving forward.

If HECO uses jet fuel for its generating units, it could share this fuel in an emergency to refuel planes providing relief to the islands, and to return stranded tourists to the mainland. A surplus of LNG would not have this benefit.

Another proven energy-storage technology called pumped storage hydropower could be located to capture surface runoff water or treated wastewater, while also providing a new source of irrigation water.

Let’s look at options that move us forward.

Dan Suehiro

Kuliouou

