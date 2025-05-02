Letter: Restoring manufacturing in U.S. is a pipe dream

The United States initiated the disposal of its historically largest industrial manufacturing economy some 40 years ago for the sake of low-wage corporate profit. As a result, the backbone of this nation, our middle class, has been progressively diminished.

We became a nation of shell-game finance based on mountainous debt. A select few have amassed fortunes enough to last a thousand lifetimes, while most people run on a daily financial treadmill that’s picking up speed. There is no easy way out.

Trade barriers aside, restoring our industrial base is a noble pipe dream. Wages in the U.S., although lacking for the needs of our masses, are still considerably higher than wages elsewhere. Another issue is that any modern factory will have to operate with robotics to compete. Lastly, there is no enthusiasm among our population to work due to government freebies and an ingrained emphasis on leisure.

Gary Pardy

Haleiwa

