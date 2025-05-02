Letter: Speak up for loved one’s treatment in care facility

I would like to share my experience with a loved one who was in a care facility before she died. I’m not blaming anyone for her death, but I was dissatisfied with the care she received, which resulted in her being sent back to the hospital. A few days later she passed away.

If you have a loved one in a care facility, visit often to ensure they are receiving the care they deserve. If you think something is not right speak up. I spoke up and requested a meeting with the treatment team, but when I went there for the meeting, I was informed my loved one was sent to the hospital. It’s too late for me but maybe this will help other families in the future.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

