Off the news: Southwest Air changes are arriving soon

Countdown mode: Starting May 28, Southwest Airlines says “aloha” to its “two bags fly free” policy for all ticket-holders. Foreshadowing things to come, the lowest fare class for booking, formerly “Wanna Get Away,” becomes “Basic.” Hawaii residents going interisland get special treatment, though — kamaaina with a Hawaii ID and a Southwest Rapid Rewards account will still get two bags free.

Coming in 2025’s third quarter: assigned seating, with progressively higher ticket prices for better options, including extra legroom/premium seating, and reshuffled boarding priorities. Fliers will need to have elite status or a Southwest credit card to get perks. Bon voyage!