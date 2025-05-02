Off the news: Southwest Air changes are arriving soon

Friday, May 2, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
7:51 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Countdown mode: Starting May 28, Southwest Airlines says “aloha” to its “two bags fly free” policy for all ticket-holders. Foreshadowing things to come, the lowest fare class for booking, formerly “Wanna Get Away,” becomes “Basic.” Hawaii residents going interisland get special treatment, though — kamaaina with a Hawaii ID and a Southwest Rapid Rewards account will still get two bags free.
Coming in 2025’s third quarter: assigned seating, with progressively higher ticket prices for better options, including extra legroom/premium seating, and reshuffled boarding priorities. Fliers will need to have elite status or a Southwest credit card to get perks. Bon voyage!