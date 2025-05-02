Off the news: White House sues Hawaii over climate

Thousands of miles and an ocean away from the White House, humble Hawaii and its climate consciousness have caught the attention of the Trump’s administration’s Justice Department.

In unusual preemptive lawsuits Wednesday, the Justice Department sued Hawaii and Michigan to try to stop the states from filing suits against major oil companies over the fossil fuel industry’s role in climate change. It claims the Democratic-led states are overreaching and imperiling U.S. energy production.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has publicly stated Hawaii plans to sue fossil fuel companies very soon — but had not done so before the Justice Department’s lawsuit.