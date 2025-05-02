Editorial: Empty-homes tax worth the effort

With a study in hand showing that it is feasible to stand up an empty homes tax in Honolulu — and that it could manifest tens of millions of dollars annually for city programs, including affordable housing — the City Council must do the right thing and implement Bill 46, which gives the tax a green light.

Bill 46 would be good for Honolulu, on several fronts. It would provide millions of dollars in much-needed revenue to fund affordable housing efforts. It would result in about 100 homes annually being opened to residents. It would fund the set-up of a compliance and enforcement system that might seed other property tax procedures with more effective, efficient methods. And it would also send a loud-and-clear message to those who would purchase residential property on this island as an “investment” that just sits there: Hoarding Honolulu homes isn’t encouraged here.

The bill aims to set up a new, higher tax classification — Residential E — for residential units, whether stand-alone or in multi-unit developments, that do not have homestead exemptions and are not lived in by an owner, an owner’s designee or renter for at least six months each year — with about 15 other exceptions. At least 20% of tax collected is directed to affordable-housing programs — although the use of “may” in the latest approved Bill 46 draft makes that voluntary, and must be amended to “shall.”

The many exemptions whittle down the number of vacant homes subject to the tax by as much as 87% — but they speak to the City Council’s laudable intent to apply an additional tax only to those who could and should be legitimately expected to make a residential unit available for residents, or alternatively, to pay a tax that helps make homes available elsewhere.

Exclusions include waivers for ohana units or accessory dwelling units, homes for sale or rent but not occupied, and homes whose occupants are undergoing medical treatment or are active-duty military on orders.

Most Honolulu residents who own one additional home on Oahu would fall under an exemption — but neighbor island owners who maintain an empty property would be subject to the tax, as would Honolulu residents who own an empty third, fourth or fifth property.

Somewhere between 958 to 2,125 of the empty homes in Honolulu would ultimately be subject to a Residential E tax, if Bill 46 passes. Estimated revenue generated over a decade, after costs to the city are deducted, is estimated at an average $3.2 million for a tax of 1% (not recommended), to $34.5 million annually for a 3% tax. Phasing in an empty homes tax at 1% the first year, then 2%, with a top rate of 3% in the third year would bring in estimated annual net revenue of $29.1 million — $291 million over 10 years.

There are plenty of pressing city needs that could be addressed with that kind of money.

An empty homes tax “could be financially feasible and is estimated to result in a positive financial impact to the city,” the analysis by city-contracted firm Ernst & Young reports. The numbers, conservatively estimated, provide solid credibility for that conclusion.

The mayor and city staff have been lukewarm to the idea — but must reconsider. Dismissing an estimated 100 properties annually that could be converted to housing as “not worth the trouble” is unseemly, when every family housed is a win. And as for worth: If the market-rate homes under consideration have an average value of over $800,000, opening 100 housing units is equivalent to spending $80 million to build or buy such homes.

Related economic benefits are also at stake, including revenue for the homeowner, and a resident family’s participation in the local economy. These should not be considered insignificant.

Above all, a policy decision to tax empty homes at a higher rate, as with taxing short-term rentals, represents city values. In both cases, setting policy to encourage homebuyers to use their property as homes is a worthy message to the vast majority of this city’s hard-working residents and their families. That is good governance.