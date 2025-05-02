East-West Center offers buyouts to 80% of employees

The East-West Center is offering buyouts to 80% of its 137 employees as federal funding concerns continue under Donald Trump’s efforts to slash the State Department’s budget by half next fiscal year.

The center has 127 employees in Honolulu and 10 in Washington, D.C. EWC interim President James K. Scott let employees know Wednesday that they have until May 9 to decide whether to accept a voluntary separation/early retirement incentives offer.

Employees who have been at the center less than a year, part-time workers, and positions funded entirely by grants are not eligible for the voluntary separation incentives.

In a statement to the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser, officials said the continued delays in delivery of the East-West Center’s federal funding that was approved by Congress for the current fiscal year, as well as lack of certainty surrounding the center’s appropriation level for the coming federal fiscal year starting in October, prompted the buyout offers “as a means to further reduce expenses.”

A hiring freeze and cuts to nonessential expenditures were implemented in mid-February. Several programs are postponed or called off because of the funding issues.

“While we deeply regret the current circumstances requiring a reduction in staff, we do at least want to give the Center’s dedicated workforce as much choice as possible, rather than imposing an immediate mandatory reduction in force,” Scott said. The necessity for further cuts would depend on funding developments over the next several months, he said, noting that the Center’s Board of Governors is exercising due diligence in conserving the institution’s fiscal reserve to the extent possible until the future of the Center’s federal funding is clearer.

An internal memo from the White House suggests that the U.S. Department of State will request a $28.4 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 — $26 billion less than what was on the books for fiscal year 2025.

In fiscal year 2024, EWC received a federal budget appropriation of $22 million, or about 52% of its total revenue.

Another $6.6 million, or about 16%, came from competitive federal grants and contracts, many of which also have been “impacted by new federal policies.” The remainder came from institutions and private donors.

In response to the cuts threatened by the Trump administration, the East-West Center’s alumni and donors committed over $530,000 for student and participant scholarships in the month spanning February and March.

Jerry and Tsue Ostermann met 60 years ago as graduate students living at the center and have been “actively involved in the EWC alumni community ever since.”

“Back in the 1960s, our experiences at the East-West Center opened up a whole new world unknown to us until then, and we very much want the young students today to have the same opportunities we had,” said the couple in a statement. “When we were asked to consider providing additional financial help at this time, we were pleased to respond.”

Eddie Flores Jr., chair of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, said in a statement that he supports the center because it is a world-class organization with “top-notched programs that have cultivated many leaders around the world.”

“We are fortunate to have an organization like this based in Hawaii,” Flores said.

The East-West Center opened as a University of Hawaii at Manoa faculty initiative in 1959. Congress set it up in 1960 to strengthen American academic, cultural and political ties with nations throughout Asia and the Pacific through exchanges and research.

The center will mark its 65th anniversary May 14.

It had been without federal funds for weeks after Trump took office and had to rely on its reserves to stay open, although a $5 million funding allotment was released to it March 13.

It has received the last of its expected federal funds under a previous short-term spending agreement.