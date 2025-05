Crows and their corvid kin have brains that, relative to their body size, are among the largest of any bird. Crows congregate in Burnaby, British Columbia.

When you think of intelligent animals, you might consider dolphins, elephants or chimpanzees. But one group of birds, the corvids, are challenging those assumptions and rewriting what we thought birds could do. Corvids — a family that includes crows, ravens, jays and magpies — are not only some of the smartest birds in the world, but they also rival great apes in problem-­solving, communication and even play.

Crows and their kin have brains that, relative to their body size, are among the largest of any bird. In fact, the brain-to-body ratio of some corvids is on par with that of chimpanzees. But intelligence isn’t about brain size alone — it’s about what you can do with it. And corvids can do quite a lot.

Perhaps the most famous example is tool use. New Caledonian crows, native to a group of islands in the South Pacific, have been seen shaping sticks into hooks to fish grubs out of tree bark. In laboratory settings they’ve solved complex puzzles requiring a sequence of actions, like dropping stones into a tube to raise the water level and float a treat to the top. This behavior is not just imitation. It shows planning, reasoning and the ability to anticipate results, hallmarks of advanced intelligence.

Even more fascinating is that corvids appear to understand the concept of cause and effect. In one study a crow refused to drop a stone into a tube of sand, recognizing that it wouldn’t raise the level like it would in water. That’s a level of abstract reasoning we once thought only humans could manage.

But corvid intelligence isn’t limited to solving food puzzles. These birds have rich social lives and display behaviors that suggest a kind of culture. They recognize individual humans and will remember someone who was kind or unkind to them. Some have even been observed teaching their young how to use tools. Dislike for abusive humans has been shown to be active over generations of crows.

And yes, they have fun. Ravens have been seen sliding down snowy rooftops, just for the thrill of it. Others play aerial games, dropping and catching sticks midflight, or even teasing other animals. This type of play is rare in animals and is considered another sign of intelligence, as it often reflects curiosity, creativity and learning.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Research suggests that like humans and other animals, corvids experience REM (rapid eye movement) sleep — the sleep stage associated with dreaming. It’s possible that they replay memories or simulate future scenarios in their dreams, much like we do.

Corvids also have a complex vocal range. They can mimic human speech and other environmental sounds, and communicate with each other through calls that convey warnings, excitement or specific information. Some scientists think this points to a rudimentary form of language, complete with dialects that vary between regions.

In many ways, corvids blur the line between bird and primate intelligence. They show us that intelligence evolves in many shapes and feathers and that the mind of a crow may be far more complex — and far more like our own — than we ever imagined.

Richard Brill is a retired professor of science at Honolulu Community College. His column runs on the first and third Fridays of the month. Email questions and comments to brill@hawaii.edu.