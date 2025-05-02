Hawaii Marines field new weapons in the Philippines
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Members of the Hawaii-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment boarded a plane Saturday at Lalo Airport in the Philippines bound for the Batanes Islands in the Luzon Strait during Exercise Balikatan.
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
U.S. Marines manned a control tower at Lalo Airport in the Philippines during Exercise Balikatan.
Members of the Hawaii-based 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment set up shop in the Batanes Islands of the Philippines with the new NMESIS anti-ship missile system. This the first time the Marine Corps has brought the new weapon overseas. April 26, 2025 (Photo by Edward Bungubung / Special to the Star-Advertiser)
EDWARD BUNGUBUNG / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Hawaii- based Marines conducted a live firing of their new MADIS anti-drone system as the sun set in the western coastal Philippine province of Zambales. This is the first time Marines have brought the new weapon system overseas.