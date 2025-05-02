Kokua Line: Is it hard to renew driver’s license by mail?

Question: Due to a mix-up (my mistake), I did not make it to my appointment to renew my gold-star driver’s license. How difficult would it be to do this by mail? I will be spending most of the summer on the mainland. A neighbor will pick up my mail. I doubt I have time to make another appointment before I leave on my trip.

Answer: Assuming that you are eligible to renew your Hawaii driver’s license by mail, doing so would require you to submit much more paperwork than if you renew in person, including a notarized statement of driver license possession, an acceptable medical report form filled out by a licensed physician who has examined you within the past six months, and a certificate of an acceptable eye exam within the past six months by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist. None of those documents would be necessary if you renew in person because you would appear with your current license and take an eye test at the DMV.

Along with the driver’s license application, which is required with any renewal method, you also would have to provide two acceptable documents proving that you live in Hawaii, and pay the renewal fee by cashier’s check or money order (more payment options are accepted for in-person renewal).

You would receive detailed instructions after asking the DMV in writing to renew by mail. For details on how to make such a request, go to 808ne.ws/4iOLnuX and click on “How do I renew my Hawaii driver’s license if I am currently out of state?”

You may have time to renew in person before you leave, with less paperwork. According to a notice on the AlohaQ online reservation system, “next-day appointments are added daily by 4:30 p.m. at all driver licensing centers, except Waianae and the Commercial Driver Licensing Office. (The purpose of next-day appointments is to offset no-shows and last-minute cancellations).” Saturday appointments also are offered. To make an appointment, go to alohaq.org. Limited walk-in service may be available at certain locations; check honolulu.gov/csd for more information.

As for your neighbor picking up your mail: The DMV can email you the renewal packet if you decide to renew by mail. Your new license would be mailed to your Hawaii address; a federally compliant Real ID (gold star) driver’s license cannot be mailed out of state, the city says.

Q: How much will Summer Fun cost?

A: The registration fee will be $25 per child, the same as 2024, with an extra activity fee of no more than $100 at Summer Fun sites that offer excursions. “All combined fees will not exceed $125 per keiki,” according to Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Online registration will open soon and be conducted by geographic district:

>> District 1 (East Honolulu, Ka Iwi to Waikiki): May 12 from 5 p.m.

>> District 2 (West Honolulu, Makiki to Aiea): May 13 from 5 p.m.

>> District 3 (Leeward Oahu, Waipahu to Keaau): May 14 from 5 p.m.

>> District 4 (Windward and North Oahu, Makapuu to Mokuleia): May 15 from 5 p.m.

>> District 5 (Central Oahu, Pearl City to Whitmore): May 16 from 5 p.m.

For details and the registration link, go to 808ne.ws/4jZogyA.

The keiki recreational program in city parks is scheduled to run weekdays from June 9 through July 25, excluding holidays.

Mahalo

Our grandson had a baseball game scheduled this past Sunday at Central Oahu Regional Park when there was a downpour. I called my daughter to find out whether the game was still on or canceled due to weather. A man answered my daughter’s phone and told me that he found the phone in the parking lot. I told him that we were on our way to the park, and he said that he would wait for us, and to call my daughter’s phone again when we got there. I couldn’t believe that he was waiting with his dog in the heavy rain until my husband and I could meet up with him so we get my daughter’s phone. I failed to get the man’s name but I would like for him to know how much we appreciated his good deed. — Carter’s grandparents

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.