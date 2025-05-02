Rearview Mirror: Isle residents recall visits to Rome and the Vatican

Nora Meijide-Gentry finds herself just opposite a group of Argentines with their nation’s flag. The new pope and she were also Argentine. The Swiss Guard, above left in gold and blue stripes, watches for the arrival of the popemobile. After seeing the pope pass, Meijide-Gentry stepped on a beautiful silver cross, at left, adorned with brilliant stones. “This felt like God was telling me I was on the right path,” she said.

Nora Meijide-Gentry went to Rome in 2013 hoping to meet the new Pope Francis. This photo shows how close she was to the pontiff.

Pope Francis died last week. Several readers told me they had met him or other popes, or had visited Rome and the Vatican.

Nora Meijide-Gentry said, “I have visited the Vatican several times, but 2013 was the most memorable. That year, I was in Rome and was determined to meet the new Holy Father. I am originally from Argentina, as was he.”

Despite not having a reservation, Meijide-Gentry was told by several staff people to go to a particular spot. She found herself near a group of Argentines waving their country’s flag.

Minutes later Pope Francis passed in front of her slowly in his popemobile. It was just a moment and no words were spoken, but for Meijide-Gentry it was unforgettable.

“It confirmed for me that spiritual energy is the most pure and powerful energy in the world. If we balance our human energy with spiritual energy, we would be able to live an ideal existence. It’s hard to explain in English,” she said.

“Afterwards, as I walked away, I felt something underneath my foot. I looked down and, to my immense surprise, found a beautiful silver cross adorned with brilliant stones.

“I couldn’t believe the blessing! This felt like God was telling me I was on the right path. Holding that stunning cross, I felt divine blessings from God and Pope Francis.

“I am very proud of Pope Francis’ accomplishments and work for the betterment of the human race,” Meijide- Gentry said. “I am very sad for his departure, but I feel that he chose his time on earth very carefully.”

Special tour

An anonymous reader said, “In November 1992 my wife and I and another couple were doing a grand tour of Rome, Florence and Venice. In Rome we stayed at the InterContinental Hotel, near the top of the Spanish Steps.

“I asked the hotel concierge if there were any ‘special tours’ of Rome or the Vatican available. He said there was. It would be expensive, and we needed to commit right then. I was advised by ‘Tony,’ the owner of the tour company, to get U.S. currency and lots of it in plain white envelopes.

“Tony began the tour at the usual Rome sites about 10 a.m. in the morning. He wanted to know our religious affiliation. Two of us were baptized Catholics. Two were Protestants.

“Our car turned into a private entrance to the Vatican. We met an elderly brother who had the keys to the Sistine Chapel. I handed him an envelope and said, ‘This is for the poor,’ as instructed by our tour leader.

“As we approached the first of many members of the Swiss Guard, the brother waved at them with the back of his hand, and the guards withdrew and let our car through the gate, no questions asked.

“It turned out that Pope John Paul II was on a trip away from Rome and would not be back for several weeks. This was the window of opportunity for the entrepreneurs of the Vatican to use their influence and make some quick cash from well-heeled visitors.

“Tony gave the most amazing tour of the Vatican. Our black Mercedes parked in a private parking lot next to the popemobile. We were told it was reserved for the pope to practice his driving skills.

“We entered the Sistine Chapel with nobody else in it. If you have ever been in the cattle call of the normal tours, this was worth the price by itself. It was magnifico!

“We then took a private elevator to the luxurious living quarters that popes have resided in for six centuries. Pope Francis famously eschewed these luxurious apartments for a much simpler apartment in another part of the Vatican.

“We toured (Pope John Paul II’s) bedroom, his closet, his dressing rooms. We even sat in his chairs.

“We were taken into his treasure room, which held all the gifts various heads of state and others had given popes over the past 500 years. We saw jewel- encrusted crosses that had never been seen by the public.

“Another envelope is handed to a waiting brother, ‘for the poor.’

“We were then escorted down a ceremonial interior hall, and we opened the 14-foot glass doors of the central balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square. This is the same balcony where the pope appears on Sundays and special occasions to speak and bless the thousands of faithful tourists below, filling the square for a glimpse of the pope.

“The four of us stepped out on the balcony. We could see people pointing up at us, not sure who was on this sacred balcony in the middle of the week. We all quickly retreated inside, and our guides had a good laugh at our anxiety.

“We returned down the pope’s private elevator to our waiting vehicle. Once again, the Swiss Guard gave us ‘stink eye,’ but our entrepreneurial brother said a few words in Italian to them and they backed away.

“The two Catholics in the group felt like they should be going to confession immediately. The two Protestants were thrilled beyond belief and were shaking hands with everyone. Another envelope was given to our tour guide, Tony, and we were driven to the top of the Spanish Steps and our hotel main entrance.

“It has taken almost 33 years to fully comprehend what we toured and saw. Most people think this is a whales tale and a made- up story. We have the pictures and a video from 1992 to prove it.

“This occurred in another era, and it appears we were at the right place at the right time back in 1992.”

Poncho

Archie Thornton said, “When I first traveled to Rome back in the 1970s, the Vatican was at the top of our sites to visit. That said, it was in the late summer, and the temperatures in Rome were in the high 90s.

“So, when setting out for a day of (sightseeing), I put on a pair of walking shorts and a polo shirt. To our surprise and dismay, I was denied entrance into St. Peter’s because of a dress code that banned shorts.

“Since it was the ’70s, after all, my wife’s miniskirt was shorter than my walking shorts. Never mind. … She could enter but I could not.

“Just when we were about to leave, I was approached by a sidewalk vendor (who) told me that if I rented one of his polyester ponchos, I could gain entrance. I was skeptical but it seemed worth the risk.

“While the length of the poncho didn’t cover the length of my shorts … I was now allowed to enter. So, sweating under the plastic poncho, I toured the Vatican. Go figure.”

White smoke

Rene Berthiaume said his wife, Teresa, and he were in Italy in 1978 when Pope John Paul I died. The conclave to pick a new pope had begun.

“We were in the Vatican Square with an array of other folks when, all of a sudden, white smoke from the chimney came up indicating selection of a new pope.

“Every camera started snapping, and people were cheering, hollering and clapping. It was quite a scene.

“The biggest party we were ever part of was that night in the crowded streets and bars of Rome. Wine or beer in every bar was flowing freely, and no one would let us pay.”

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “The Companies We Keep” books. Contact him at Sigall@Yahoo.com or sign up for his free email newsletter at RearviewMirrorInsider.com.