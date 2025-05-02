Rearview Mirror: Isle residents recall visits to Rome and the Vatican
COURTESY NORA MEIJIDE-GENTRY / 2013
Nora Meijide-Gentry went to Rome in 2013 hoping to meet the new Pope Francis. This photo shows how close she was to the pontiff.
COURTESY NORA MEIJIDE-GENTRY / 2013
Nora Meijide-Gentry finds herself just opposite a group of Argentines with their nation’s flag. The new pope and she were also Argentine. The Swiss Guard, above left in gold and blue stripes, watches for the arrival of the popemobile. After seeing the pope pass, Meijide-Gentry stepped on a beautiful silver cross, at left, adorned with brilliant stones. “This felt like God was telling me I was on the right path,” she said.