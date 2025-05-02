Seabury Hall’s Loree leads state boys golf at Mauna Lani

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Seabury Hall’s Tyler Loree, the defending state champion, shot a 5-under 67 to take a four-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys State Championship at Mauni Lani North Golf Course.

Loree birded four of the first seven holes.

Maui’s Prep’s Landon Long and Island School’s Lucas Summerhays are tied for second at 71.

Maui Prep leads the team standings at 304. Punahou and Moanalua are tied for second, two strokes back.

The final round starts today at 7 a.m.

UH men’s, women’s tennis have 6 honored

The Hawaii men’s and women’s tennis teams placed a combined six players on the All-Big West Teams, announced Thursday.

Azuma Visaya and Quinn Snyder were voted to the all-conference men’s first team in doubles.

The pair posted a 4-2 record on the No. 1 court.

Visaya, a junior from Honolulu, and Snyder, a senior from Titusville, Fla., earned second-team honors in singles.

On the women’s side, Ana Vilcek earned All-Big West first-team honors in singles.

Vilcek, of Pancevo, Serbia, finished 11-3 this season, playing 11 matches at No. 1 singles.

Vilcek and Nikola Homolkova, of Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, earned honorable mention in doubles.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Peppi Ramstedt, of Helsinki, Finland, was voted honorable mention in singles, and in doubles with partner Sheena Masuda of Hong Kong.

All four women’s players are seniors.

5 SandBows earn All-Big West honors

Hawaii’s Alana Embry was named to the first team, and Sarah Burton and Caprice Lorenzo made the second team of the Big West Beach Volleyball all-conference squad, released Thursday.

Embry, a junior from Poway, Calif., earned first-team honors for the second consecutive season. She played in the top two flights in 29 of the 35 matches this season.

Burton, a junior from Perth, Australia, and Lorenzo, a junior from Mesa, Ariz., were the only UH pair to start all 35 matches together and finished with 16 victories.

Hawaii’s Julia Lawrenz, a junior from Curitiba, Brazil, gained honorable mention and Jasmine Wandeler, of Stans, Switzerland, made the all-freshman team.