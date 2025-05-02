Leilehua upsets No. 1 seed Moanalua to reach flag football semis

Cali Moniz-Kealoha fired a 20-yard touchdown pass to Maddisyn Andres Martinez in the first quarter and Leilehua hung on to shock No. 1 seed Moanalua 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football Championships.

When the teams met during the regular season, Moanalua won 32-6. Na Menehune came into the game with a 16-0 overall record, averaging 35 points per game.

Leilehua (9-2) will meet Punahou in the semifinal round tonight at Mililani.

“Losing pushed us and fired us up to want it more,” Moniz-Kealoha said. “To work together as a team more. To give it our everything and all in everything we do.”

This time, Leilehua’s defense switched from zone to man coverage, resulting in three interceptions by Madi Powell, thanks to a fierce pass rush led by Minei Haiola-Borges.

“The plan was to follow 16 (Jodie Keo),” Powell said. “She’s a great receiver and I had to stay on her hip the whole time. We learned from last time.”

Borges was all over the backfield, making parallel-to-the-ground flag pulls on quarterback Zaira Sugui when she wasn’t blanketing the shifty sophomore. Haiola-Borges finished with six tackles, including three sacks.

After pummeling opponents all season, Sugui had her worst game with nine completions in 29 attempts for 115 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

“Diving for tackles, that buggah burns,” Haiola-Borges said of her diving flag pulls. “Sugui is different. You’ve got to break down and follow motion on her.”

Former pro and UH quarterback Bryant Moniz has his team humming after two regular-season losses. Leilehua’s defensive design was the first to limit Moanalua to fewer than 20 points all season.

“We knew to be our best we have to beat the best, and Moanalua is the best. They’re the OIA champs. They’ve been playing this game for a long time (in club). Their quarterback is better than boys that I played in high school,” Moniz said. “We knew we had to take away their best receivers. We worked on our blitzes. Minei is a beast. Madi is a beast. Our whole defense are beasts. It’s OK to lose games. The most important game is the last game of the season, and we’re on our way to that. Hat’s off to Moanalua.”

Moanalua had two possessions in the final seven minutes. On fourth-and-13 at the Leilehua 23-yard line, Sugui fired a deep corner route pass to Heart Drianda Villacortez for a completion to the Mules’ 4-yard line.

Moanalua flooded the right side and Sugui found Drianda Villacortez in single coverage on the left for a 2-yard TD pass with 1:55 remaining. However, Powell intercepted the PAT pass attempt near the right pylon.

Leilehua had fourth-and-3 with the ball at its 37-yard line with 54.1 seconds left. After being whistled for delay of game, the Mules lined up to punt. Moniz-Kealoha held the ball for several seconds and was whistled. Moanalua took over at the Mules’ 32-yard line with 40 seconds left.

Sugui’s first two passes on the final drive were off target. On third down, her deep ball to Keo was deflected. On fourth down, with 27.7 seconds to go, Sugui’s deep pass was picked off again by Powell, who outjumped the receiver. The Mules ran out the final 17.7 seconds for their biggest win of the season.

Moniz-Kealoha, daughter of coach Moniz, was 11-for-17 with 85 yards and no turnovers. She also went double duty as Leilehua’s tallest defensive back at 5 feet, 9 inches.

“I like both offense and defense. You can make plays on both sides. Honestly, it’s not just me. It’s my whole team that makes the plays and encourages me,” she said.