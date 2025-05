Punahou’s Althea Hayashi evaded pressure from Kamehameha-Maui’s Journey Hett after catching a pass to score a touchdown on Thursday.

Maryah Puletasi passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Punahou’s defense shut out one of the highest-scoring offenses in the state in a 12-0 win over Kamehameha-Maui on Wednesday night at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

Both TD passes were to game-breaker Althea Hayashi, who finished with seven receptions for 101 yards.

ILH runner-up Punahou (8-2) advanced to the semifinal round of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships. The Buffanblu will play Leilehua tonight at 7 at Mililani.

Puletasi was tested mightily by the previously unbeaten Warriors (10-1), who picked off two of her passes. Facing an athletic, savvy defense made preparation a big factor. The Buffanblu won their opening-round game against Waimea on Wednesday 20-0, then stayed to scout their next opponent, KS-Maui.

“We recognized what we can attack today. They definitely gave us the middle. It went all right. It was enough to get us the win. We’ve got to work on the execution,” said Puletasi, a sophomore.

For most of the game, it was a battle for field position. The Buffanblu trusted their battle-tested defense led by sophomore Capri Heffernan, who had a team-high five tackles.

“I was going over film on Hudl on the bus. Hilo was definitely not as prepared (for KS-Maui) as we were. A lot of their touchdowns were 60-yard runs,” Heffernan said. “We had cover-3 (defense). KS-Maui is a flexible team. They threw a lot of short passes on us.”

Heffernan’s primary job as a strong blitzer shifted more to containment. It was a defensive gem by Punahou’s defense. KS-Maui was not shut out all season, limited to fewer than 13 points only once. The Warriors entered the quarterfinal game averaging 27 points per game.

Coach Justin Chun’s team now has two shutouts in two state-tourney games.

“Thankfully, our bus was late yesterday (Wednesday), so we got to see (KS-Maui). We recognized they ran our offense that we ran earlier in the season against their Kapalama counterparts,” Chun said. “Our execution wasn’t pretty, but it was effective. We did a good job of not getting greedy. We knew we couldn’t throw our signature bombs, but the girls on the unders and posts, all we needed was one break for (the) hash to get the touchdown.”

KS-Maui’s defense had several key stops and stayed in the game from start to finish.

“It’s a tough game, but give it to Punahou. They’re disciplined. They’re going to be in it for a while,” KS-Maui coach Kaeo Ripani said. “I’m happy with what our girls did. They fought all the way through and (that’s) the best I can ask for. They were up for the challenge. They did a lot of studying. We had to get by Hilo first. Punahou’s an A-plus program. We started getting our fire in the second half.”

An injury to two-way standout Sofia Abernathy just three minutes into the game was a key factor for the Warriors.

“It’s next person up. Kili (Lee) is a freshman and she stepped in and did a great job. It’s just the way football goes,” Ripani added.

Shimizu completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 121 yards with one interception. Freshman Rylee Souza led the Warriors receiving corps with six catches for 49 yards.

Myla Tuitele led the defense with seven tackles. Evalani Keawekane added six tackles with both of KS-Maui’s interceptions. Lee finished with five tackles, including two sacks.

The Buffanblu, clad in white jerseys and navy blue shorts with yellow flags, got on the scoreboard first. Puletasi ran a speed option left, passing forward to her running back, Hayashi, while behind the line of scrimmage for a touchdown.

The 3-yard TD pass gave Punahou a 6-0 lead.

Kamehameha-Maui began its ensuing drive with an emphasis on its tall receivers, but a third-deep pass to an open receiver running a flag route was overthrown and the Warriors punted.

KS-Maui got the ball back after a Punahou punt with two minutes left. After moving the ball to the Buffanblu 33-yard line, the Warriors opted to punt again.

Midway through the second quarter, Punahou drove into the red zone, but Puletasi’s pass was overthrown, batted into the air and plucked by sophomore defensive back Naveah Howard for an interception at the 5-yard line.

KS-Maui drove to the Punahou 20-yard line in the third quarter and had a completion to the 10-yard line wiped out by an illegal contact penalty. The Warriors’ fourth-and-goal pass was deflected, ending their opportunity.

Three snaps later, Puletasi fired a dart to Hayashi on a slant route, and the speedster raced to the left sideline, eluded two tacklers and scored on a 52-yard TD with three minutes left in the third quarter. That expanded Punahou’s lead to 12-0.

Keawekane’s interception on a deep pass by Puletasi set up KS-Maui at its 22-yard line with five minutes remaining. The Warriors moved the ball to their 39-yard line, but a fourth-and-1 pass fell incomplete with three minutes left.

Among the byproducts of the inaugural state tournament is one classification for all schools rather than three, which is the case in tackle football. KS-Maui’s tackle team, gifted with potential college athletes, dominated Division II last year en route to a state title.

The Warriors’ flag team won its opening-round game against Hilo, 46-0.

KS-Maui was 9-0 in MIL play with six of those wins by a margin of 14 points or more. Their only close games were against Baldwin (9-6 and 13-7) and Molokai (18-12).

Mililani 26, Nanakuli 24

Zenn Nelson passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Trojans escaped with a quarterfinal win over the Golden Hawks at Pearl City .

The Trojans face Campbell tonight. The Sabers beat Kamehameha 28-20 in double overtime in a game that ended late Thursday.

Trailing 26-12 in the fourth quarter, Nanakuli quarterback Charyssa Asinsin connected with Nikki Salausa for a 13-yard TD pass, cutting the lead to 26-18 with 7:38 remaining.

With 45 seconds left, Asinsin tossed a 14-yard TD to Carlee Sausi-Callejo to bring Nanakuli within 26-24. The 2-point conversion was stopped, however, and Mililani advanced to the semifinals.

Nelson’s 7-yard scoring run and TD passes of 19 yards and 12 yards to Brooke Kurasaki opened Mililani’s lead to 21-7 in the first half.

Nelson was 18-for-23 for 171 yards with one pick. She rushed 10 times for 17 hard-earned yards.

Asinsin was 25-for-35 for 195 yards with two TD passes. She also caught a 3-yard TD.

Campbell 28, Kamehameha 20, 2 OT

Jaynalyn Sotelo hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Maya Gonsalves in the second overtime as the Lady Sabers upset second-seeded Kamehameha, the ILH champion, at Pearl City’s Bino Neves Stadium.

Campbell (9-2) will meet Mililani today in the 6 p.m. semifinal on Mililani’s home field. The teams last met on Apr. 16, a 25-14 win by Mililani.

On Thursday, Kamehameha rallied from a 13-0 fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game at 13-all by the end of regulation.

In the first overtime, Hayden Kaahanui-Cera threw a 13-yard TD pass to Kylee Sivertsen to give the Warriors their first lead, 20-13.

Gonsalves found Aiesha DeWeever for an 8-yard TD pass to tie it at 20-all.