Rainbows bring Letuli home to improve defensive line

Last year, Iosefa Letuli left Oahu as a multi-skilled quarterback.

This summer, he will return as a physical and athletic defensive lineman for the University of Hawaii football team.

On Thursday, Letuli accepted a scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors and will transfer from Brigham Young University. Letuli, who is 6 feet 5 and 255 pounds, projects to compete at the 3-tech tackle (across the outside shoulder of an offensive guard) for the Warriors. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining. A scout said Letuli has pocket-deflating skills comparable to former UH D-end Ikaika Alama-Francis.

“I feel Coach Jeff (Reinebold) is going to do a great job forming me,” Letulil said of Reinebold, who coaches the Warriors’ defensive tackles and nose guards. “I’ll also be at home, where I’ll feel more comfortable with my surroundings and the team. I feel I’ll be able to make an impact.”

Letuli, who was born and reared in Oceanside, Calif., moved with his family to Oahu ahead of his sophomore year at Kaimuki High. He was the Bulldogs’ quarterback for three seasons through his senior year.

“It was great to be able to lead a team, and be somebody the community could look up to,” Letuli said of football career with the Bulldogs. “That’s all I was really trying to do — inspire those younger than me to know they can do it, too.”

Letuli joined BYU last summer as part of the Cougars’ special walk-on program. Although walk-on players are not on scholarship, a name-image-likeness agreement with a collective covers their tuition and school expenses.

During last year’s training camp, BYU coaches decided that Letuli’s frame and projected physical development were best suited for the defensive line. Letuli was used as a defensive end before moving to 3-tech. He redshirted last season.

“The coaches (at BYU) are great, the bonds I made here are great,” Letuli said.

Expressing an interest in returning to Hawaii, Letuli entered the transfer portal. “I miss my family,” he said. “It’ll be a blessing to be around them again. Just the bond we have. We can just sit in a room and enjoy each other’s presence.”

Letuli’s cousin, Laupepa Letuli, was a UH offensive lineman and is now an accomplished musician.

The Warriors have reloaded the interior defensive line through the portal. Earlier, the Warriors signed transfers De’Jon Benton, who previously played at USC and New Mexico; Luther McCoy of Minnesota; and Qwyn Williams of Division II Ohio Dominican.