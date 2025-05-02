Angelos applies to return as Hawaii athletic director

Six months after being terminated as the University of Hawaii’s athletic director, Craig Angelos confirmed he has reapplied for his former position.

“I wanted to apply and see if I can get my old job back, and see what happens,” said Angelos, who submitted his application to the search committee on Thursday. “I love being here, loved working here.”

Last November, then UH president David Lassner told Angelos he would not be retained as athletic director. It was decided Angelos would complete his 18-month tenure on Dec. 1, 2024. As an at-will employee who reported to Lassner, Angelos did not have a contract.

Soon after the announcement, Angelos said he was “blind-sided” by the move.

“Nothing glaring, no issue,” said Angelos, who received $87,000 in severance pay, roughly three months of his annual salary of $348,000.

Lassner retired on Dec. 31, 2025. Citing privacy rules, UH officials did not disclose details that led to the parting.

Lois Manin has served as acting athletic director. Manin has said she does not plan to apply for the permanent position. The application deadline is Monday. Zoom interviews with candidates will be conducted on May 19 and 20.

Angelos said he has remained on Oahu. “Still living here in the same place,” he said. “I’ve been on the island the whole time. This is really our home. We’ll be here until we find another opportunity, whether it be here or somewhere else.

Keith Amemiya, who was appointed as chair of Gov. Josh Green’s Sports Task Force, also is an applicant for the UH athletic director’s position.