Hawaii basketball team scores transfer from Norfolk State

In a boost to the frontcourt, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team secured a commitment from a 6-foot-8, 200-pound transfer from Norfolk State.

Jalen Myers confirmed today his pledge to join the Rainbow Warriors this summer.

“I want to be part of a good program,” Myers said. “I also want to get into the NCAA Tournament again. I think Hawaii is the best fit for me. And the coaches love me, and I love the coaches. I feel the love.”

Myers averaged 10.5 points (on 52.1% shooting) and 5.4 rebounds in helping Norfolk State win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the accompanying berth in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Myers scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in the opening-round loss to Florida, the eventual national champion.

Myers, who said his vertical jump is 38 inches, is projected to compete at the four position with the ’Bows.

Myers is following the path of his parents, both of whom played the four in college. Herman Myers played for Southern Mississippi, and Latoya Myers was a standout at Alabama. Both parents played professionally overseas.

Myers was Alabama’s 7A Defensive Player of the Year as a Bob Jones High senior in 2020. He attended Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Hinds Community College and Tennessee Martin before transferring to Norfolk State in Virginia in August.

Earlier, the ’Bows received commitments from Isaac Finlinson, a 6-8 transfer from Snow College and the national junior college player of the year; 6-7 Tanner Cuff (Evansville); 6-6 wing-guard Quandre “Dre” Bullock (South Dakota); 7-foot Isaac “Big Fish” Johnson (Utah State); 6-3 combo guard Hunter Erickson (Utah), 6-3 guard Isaiah “Zay” Kerr (Chico State) and 6-5 guard Hunter Carter (Rosemary Anderson Prep).