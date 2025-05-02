UH baseball opponent Oregon State’s indy gambit pays off

Left behind when 10 schools bolted from the Pac-12, the seventh-ranked Oregon State baseball team sought to stay ahead in the evolving college-sports landscape.

OSU turned down an invitation to join the West Coast Conference and instead chose to compete as an independent this season.

“We were given a couple of potential ideas on what we could end up doing,” OSU coach Mitch Canham said. “I was an advocate of doing the independent route and giving it a go. Not fully knowing, having never done it, what it was going to involve to fill out a schedule and all the other things that go along with it.”

Canham wanted to assemble a competitive schedule that would help the Beavers’ quest for top-tier goals. “Our standard isn’t just to make the postseason,” Canham said. “It isn’t to win half our games. Our standard is multiple tiers, but a few of those are hosting a Regional, Super (Regional) and winning the College World Series. It’s not just getting to the World Series. It’s working so you have the opportunity to win it all.”

OSU has won 26 conference titles, made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances, and played in seven College World Series, winning championships in 2006, 2007 and 2018,

Prior to this year, the Pac-12’s power ratings vaulted at least four members into the postseason. Now without an automatic berth as a conference champion, the Beavers had to build a schedule that prioritized opponents with historically high RPI numbers.

“Every game counts,” Canham said. “It’s 56 World Series games.”

It meant playing on the road, in tournaments, in midweek games, and finding opponents with a workable bye weekend.

“Part of being an independent, there are a lot of schools out there that aren’t interested in playing a highly competitive weekend on their bye week,” Canham said. “That can create some difficulties, too. I had a handful of teams who had a weekend open who told us ‘no.’”

After some discussions, OSU found a match with Hawaii, which agreed to play host to a four-game series beginning tonight at Les Murakami Stadium. “Playing four games helps us, too,” Canham said. “If you’re going to make the trip and take the time, getting four games in is big, especially in our area. There’s not a lot of ease with finding the midweek (games in Corvallis, Ore.).”

The Rainbow Warriors also are benefiting from the marquee opponent. UH announced sellouts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with very limited tickets available for Monday.

“It’s just an exciting weekend,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “When we schedule, it’s with the fans in mind … and with the RPI in mind. The fans will be treated to one of the premier programs in the country and, for sure, on the West Coast.”

The Beavers are averaging 7.5 runs per game with a lineup featuring two of the top pro prospects — left fielder Gavin Turley (.362/.475/.699) and shortstop Aiva Arquette, a Saint Louis School grad (.362/.480/.730 with 16 home runs). Hill joked the ’Bows might resort to under-handed or high-arcing eephus pitches,

Canham countered: “Hawaii’s won a lot of great games. Their offense is scrappy. A lot of those guys have more walks than strikeouts. I anticipate it being a great series.”

OSU’s pitching staff relies on three hard-throwing starters — Nelson Kelso, whose velo is 94-97 mph; Dax Whitney, who touches 98 mph, and Ethan Kleinschmit. Canham said Kleinschmit’s 92-93-mph fastball “jumps almost as much as the other guys’ because of how well he hides it and spins it.”

Hill said his first three starters will be Itsuki Takemoto, Sebastian Gonzalez and Cooper Walls. Hill said he will treat Monday’s game as a “midweek” game with an ensemble of pitchers.

“What we call the one-shot-assassin mentality,” Hill said. “Guys will go out there for an inning apiece. We have enough depth. And the opposing team always hates that. I do when somebody does that to me. We’ll play it by ear on Monday, but we’ll treat it like a weekend series and see where we are on Sunday night (after the third game).”