4 people hospitalized after head-on collision on Maui

Speed played a factor in a Friday afternoon car collision on Hana Highway that sent four people to the hospital, one with “life threatening injuries,” according to the Maui Police Department.

At 3:43 p.m. Friday the collision occurred about 52 feet northeast of Nonohe Place in Spreckelsville on Hana Highway.

A black 2007 GMC Sierra truck was traveling eastbound on Hana Highway in the opposite lane of travel while overtaking other vehicles while a black 2023 Nissan Altima sedan was traveling westbound in its proper lane when the truck hit it head-on with the sedan.

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man from Paia, and the driver of the sedan, a 68-year-old man from Idaho, sustained “major injuries” and were taken by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The front passenger of the sedan, a 73-year-old man from Idaho, suffered major injuries and the rear passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Idaho, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both were taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The truck’s airbags did not deploy, while the sedan’s front and side curtain airbags did.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The involvement of speed is believed to be a factor in this collision but the ongoing investigation has not yet determined if alcohol or drugs were factors.