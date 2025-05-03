Warren Buffett to step down as Berkshire CEO at year’s end

OMAHA, Neb. >> Warren Buffett said today he will step down as chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of the year, and hand over the reins to Vice Chairman Greg Abel.

“I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive of the company at year end,” Buffett, 94, said at Berkshire’s annual meeting.

He said Abel hadn’t been aware of his plans prior to the announcement. Buffett also said he had “zero” intention of selling any of his Berkshire stock.

Buffett’s decision to step down caps a remarkable 60-year run where he transformed Berkshire from a failing textile company into an enormous conglomerate with businesses across the U.S. economy.

The news was also unexpected, though Buffett said he had told his children about his decision.

Earlier in the day, Buffett offered a fervent defense of trade today, saying tariffs should not be a “weapon” and the United States would be better off if other countries shared its prosperity.

Buffett spoke at the annual meeting of his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, after a month when President Donald Trump’s tariff policies prompted Wall Street upheaval and increased fears of recession.

“Balanced trade is good for the world,” and “trade should not be a weapon,” said Buffett, 94, who has run Berkshire for 60 years and is arguably the world’s most revered investor.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to design a world where a few countries say, ha ha ha, we’ve won,” Buffett added. “I do think that the more prosperous the rest of the world becomes … the more prosperous we’ll become.”

Berkshire itself has remained cautious. It revealed that its cash stake grew in the first quarter to a record $347.7 billion, and Buffett said “fiscal policy is what scares me in the United States.”

He urged patience to investors worried about the direction of the U.S. economy and the country itself, saying they should reconsider their approach to investing if sudden market declines left them unsettled.

“People have emotions,” he said. “You’ve got to check them at the door when you invest.”

He nonetheless retained his long-term optimism for the country, saying criticism of policies and the people who make them is par for the course.

“We’re always in the process of change,” he said. “If I were being born today, you know, I would just keep negotiating in the womb until (they) said you can be in the United States. We’re all pretty lucky.”

Berkshire reported its cash stake with its first-quarter results, where insurance losses from January’s wildfires in southern California contributed to a 14% decline in operating profit to $9.64 billion.

The conglomerate’s insurance businesses including Geico had a very strong year in 2024, and Buffett said it won’t be replicated in 2025. “Prices are down this year, risks are up,” he said.

Quarterly net income fell 64% to $4.6 billion, reflecting unrealized losses on stocks such as Apple.

Berkshire’s cash stake grew from $334.2 billion at year-end. The company repurchased no stock for a third straight quarter, and was a net seller of stocks for a 10th straight quarter.

Buffett downplayed concern about Berkshire’s cash, saying the company “came close” to spending $10 billion recently, but that buying opportunities don’t come in an orderly fashion.

That should happen over five years, he said, but not necessarily tomorrow.

“We’re running a business which is very, very, very opportunistic,” Buffett said. “We have made a lot of money by not being fully invested at all times.”

When asked, Buffett did not address whether Berkshire was hoarding cash for Vice Chairman Greg Abel, his designated successor as chief executive, to invest.

Addressing another questioner, Buffett and Abel also strongly backed five Japanese trading houses — Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo — in which Berkshire has invested.

Both said the investments could last at least 50 years. “We’re building relationships,” Abel said. “And we really hope to do big things with them.”

Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, who oversees insurance operations, told another questioner that the Geico car insurer has made “rapid strides” upgrading technology to gauge driver behavior and price policies appropriately for risk.

Berkshire’s share price has so far weathered a turbulent period for markets, rising 18.9% this year while the Standard & Poor’s 500 was down 3.3%.

For many, Berkshire’s diverse portfolio of businesses offers a mirror into the broader U.S. economy, which shrank for the first time in three years in the first quarter.

Berkshire’s portfolio includes the BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, energy businesses, real estate brokerage HomeServices and Fruit of the Loom underwear.

Buffett’s speaking voice was higher-pitched and thinner than at recent annual meetings, but there was no sign of age in his deft handling of questions from some of the tens of thousands of attendees.

Age is also on the minds of Berkshire shareholders, including thousands who lined up in 40-degree weather long before doors opened at 7 a.m. to the downtown Omaha arena where the meeting was held.

Some arrived very early.

“Warren is getting old so I wanted to seize the opportunity,” said Wang Yu, who flew from Guangzhou, China to see Buffett and said he lined up at 11 p.m. Friday night. “His ideas are simple but you want to immerse yourself in the moment.”

Paul Seward, a commercial banker from Florence, S.C., said he showed up at 3 a.m. for his first Berkshire meeting.

“With Buffett’s age, I wanted to pay my respects and experience it in person,” he said. “If I was going to come, I wanted to be here early and go all in.”