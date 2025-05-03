Zelenskyy says he discussed air defense, sanctions with Trump

KYIV >> Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed air defense systems and sanctions on Russia with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, in what he called the best meeting the two had ever had.

In comments released by his presidential administration, Zelenskyy also said he and Trump agreed that a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow was the correct first step toward ending the war in Ukraine.

He said he raised the topic of sanctions with Trump at the impromptu meeting last week, and that Trump’s response on this question was “very strong.” Zelenskiy did not give specifics.

Zelenskyy also said the critical minerals deal signed by the two countries on Wednesday was mutually beneficial, and that it would allow Ukraine to defend future U.S. investments, as well as its own territory and people.

The accord, heavily touted by Trump, will give the United States preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and unleash U.S. investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Zelenskyy said that the money would, at least initially, be reinvested and not leave Ukraine.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Only if the parties then, in the future, agree that in 20 years the fund is fine, things are being built, there is production,” he said, appearing to refer to the possibility of withdrawals in the longer term.

The deal aims to establish a fund to manage investments and hold profits. Zelenskyy said there will be a 3-3 split between Ukrainian and U.S. appointees on the plan’s supervisory board, which would choose its director.

On the security element of the deal, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of more effective air defenses that have remained one of Kyiv’s main requests to its allies throughout Russia’s three-year-old full-scale invasion.

“And so we are ready for air defense systems to be a contribution (to the fund.) I told him about the number (of systems that we need) — he told me that they will work on it, (that) these things are not free.”

Zelenskyy said that $30 billion of military aid allocated in 2024 by the U.S. Congress was due to be supplied in 2025 and 2026, $15 billion of it each year. It was not clear if his remark included aid already supplied in 2025.

His comments raised the issue of whether the amount allocated for 2026 could, as a result of the minerals agreement, be brought forward to this year, and then counted towards the U.S. contribution to the deal’s fund.

“Ukraine will then return its half bit by bit, and this is what the agreement is about,” Zelenskyy said. “What is historic about this event is that the Americans can come to the Ukrainian market for the first time.”

On the security element in the deal, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of more effective air defences that have remained one of Kyiv’s main requests to its allies throughout Russia’s three-year-old full-scale invasion.

“And so we are ready for air defense systems to be a contribution (to the fund). I told him about the number (of systems that we need) — he told me that they will work on it, (that) these things are not free.”

The minerals agreement was reached at a time when the U.S. says it is growing increasingly frustrated by the failure of Moscow and Kyiv to come to the table for peace talks.

Kyiv says it advocates an immediate unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he agrees in principle, but that there are many issues that need to be clarified before that can happen.

Responding to Moscow’s offer of a three-day ceasefire around May 9, when Russia celebrates its World War II victory over Nazi Germany, Zelenskyy said he was ready as long as the truce would be 30 days in length.

He said Ukraine, given continued war with Russia, could not guarantee the safety of any foreign dignitaries who came to Moscow for the traditional May 9 victory parade there. “We cannot be responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are responsible for your security, and therefore we will not give you any guarantees.”