Letter: German teens’ ordeal is ding to state’s image

The recent mistreatment of two German teens by immigration authorities in Hawaii is truly shameful. These two visitors to our islands were treated worse than common criminals. They were detained (likely imprisoned alongside accused criminals) and branded as guilty for presumed future violations (working without a work permit) that had not even occurred, in part because they didn’t have accommodations booked for their entire stay.

Many backpackers book accommodations for only part of their stay to retain flexibility in their travel plans, particularly if they are thinking of visiting one or more neighbor islands. This sounds like malicious targeting by immigration officers, who allegedly fudged the teens’ statements.

Unfortunately, every petty tyrant now feels emboldened by the current administration. Apart from the obvious violation of these teens’ basic human rights, the national and international media coverage the story received is likely to further undermine Hawaii’s tourism industry.

Paul Arinaga

Kahala

