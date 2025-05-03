Letter: Solar power owners, beware of warranties

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I recently experienced an electrical problem with my home’s solar energy system. The system was sold with a 25 year warranty on all electrical components, and is still well within the warranty period. I contacted my solar installer to schedule a diagnosis and was told that, since the warranty on the installation had expired, I would need to contact the manufacturer to expedite any warranty claim. According to the installer, it is standard industry practice to limit their warranty liability to the installation period.

To all those solar owners in a similar situation, be forewarned.

Erick Ahlgren

Kailua

