Letter: Lessons from Vietnam inform fight for Ukraine

Vietnamese American women hold flags as they attend the 50th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the Fall of Saigon, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Fifty years after the fall of Saigon, it is undeniable that we won the long-term victory. We benefited immensely from the Vietnamese who immigrated to the United States.

Unfortunately, we didn’t learn the lesson that we can’t build an indigenous government if there is no foundational legitimacy. We can’t impose leadership. Iraq and Afghanistan proved that again.

However, in Ukraine we are in the perfect situation with a strong leader and motivated popular resistance. For once we are on the side of the colonized not the colonizers. We are the ones now with the inept leadership who may well toss away a singular victory for freedom and stability.

David Lee

Punchbowl

