Former Hawaii hoops star Alika Smith to appear for change of plea

A plea deal appears to be in the works for former University of Hawaii basketball standout Alika Smith.

Smith, whose legal name is Justin Alika Pekelo Smith, is scheduled to appear for a change of plea at 9 a.m. July 9 before Hilo Circuit Judge Peter Kubota, according to court records.

Smith pleaded not guilty on Sept. 11 to charges of second-degree theft and negotiating a worthless instrument.

Smith, a former Waiakea High School basketball coach and onetime UH hoops star, faces the criminal charges for allegedly stealing funds intended to finance hotel arrangements for a basketball team trip.

The case is being prosecuted by state Deputy Attorney General Thomas Michener.

According to the complaint, Smith, a 49-year-old Pahoa resident, in December 2022 booked through Sports Travel LLC hotel accommodations for the Waiakea High School boys’ basketball team, at a cost of $3,788.75.

Smith allegedly collected $3,627 from the team members’ parents and kept the money for himself.

According to a statement by the attorney general, Smith paid a deposit of $500 and allegedly wrote a check for the remainder of the balance owed Sports Travel, knowing the check would not be honored.

The check bounced due to insufficient funds, according to the complaint, and Smith never paid Sports Travel the balance of what was owed.

Second-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine not exceeding $10,000. Negotiating a worthless instrument is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Smith, who has no prior criminal record, is free on $25,000 bond. He is represented by Hilo defense attorney Kai McGuire.