Trio of men face federal charges for defrauding veterans agency

Three men face federal charges for running a scheme using a massage therapy school to allegedly defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of more than $9.1 million in education benefits, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Brian Matsudo, 58, of Honolulu; Marshall Scott, 39, of Kapolei; and Raheem Wells, 37, of Indianapolis are accused of conspiring to defraud the VA of tuition money by overcharging veterans, ignoring rules about the percentage of veterans in a class required to qualify for benefits, and lying about the courses they were taking.

The funds included money from the Post 9/11 GI Bill education benefit program for a total of $9,176,032.

Matsudo was the owner of Elite Massage Academy between November 2016 and November 2022. He allegedly conspired with Scott and others to obtain tuition assistance payments from the VA by intentionally failing to disclose the school was “not in compliance with applicable VA rules and regulations.”

Matsudo billed between $13,193 and $21,455 per program, per enrolled veteran, according to an April 23 plea agreement.

Matsudo charged “veterans more than civilians for offered courses” and exceeded the 85% of a class limit that were eligible for VA educational assistance.

Scott submitted enrollment certification forms to the VA on behalf of at least 40 military veterans supposedly enrolled at the massage training school.

He allegedly falsified the courses taken and credit-hours earned, and certified that Matsudo’s academy was in compliance with all rules and regulations when he knew it was not.

Wells was a student at the massage training school in 2020 and 2021.

Between about May 2020 and November 2022, Wells and Scott allegedly recruited “students” who allowed the school to lie to the VA by listing them as enrolled in courses.

Matsudo paid Scott for each person that he and Wells had recruited with the proceeds of the tuition payments made by the VA. Wells received monthly payments from the people he recruited to participate in the scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Matsudo paid out about $333,893 to the pair, according to federal court documents. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

In April, Scott and Wells were both charged in an indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud.

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count. Wells was also charged with obstruction of justice for instructing a witness to lie to federal law enforcement agents, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The VA Office of the Inspector General and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the cases.

Trial attorney Ariel Glasner of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section is prosecuting the case against Matsudo, with trial attorney Jennifer Bilinkas of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section. Glasner and Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Nolan for the District of Hawaii are prosecuting the case against Scott and Wells.