Hawaii water polo sweeps Big West awards

The Hawaii women’s water polo team swept the Big West Conference’s top honors Friday.

Bernadette Doyle was named Player of the Year, James Robinson was voted Coach of the Year and Ema Vernoux was named the Freshman of the Year.

Doyle, a senior from New Zealand, is second on the team with 91 points (53 goals and 38 assists), and tied atop the Big West with 51 steals.

Doyle and Vernoux, a sophomore from Marseille, France, and sophomore goalkeeper Daisy Logtens, of Uden, Netherlands, made the Big West first team.

Vernoux has 75 goals and Logtens leads the conference with a 9.02 goals-against average.

Jordan Wedderburn (65 goals) was a second-team selection and Roni Perlman (32 assists) earned honorable mention.

Gabrielle Doyle (34 steals) joined Vernoux on the All-Freshman team.

Robinson, in his first season as coach, has led the Rainbow Wahine to a 21-4 record and a berth in next week’s National Collegiate Championship in Indianapolis.

UH softball drops opener to UC San Diego

India Caldwell pitched a six-hitter as the UC San Diego softball team beat Hawaii 4-1 on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Milan Ah Yat singled in Keely Kai in the seventh inning for the Rainbow Wahine (29-18, 15-10 Big West).

Zara Wasserman hit a two-run homer in the sixth for the Tritons (15-28, 13-12).

The teams will conclude the regular season today with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.

Saint Louis student shines at karate events

Saint Louis School junior Kekai Leong earned top honors at national and international karate tournaments in Las Vegas.

Leong won a silver medal in the 16-year-old advanced kata division at the Junior International Cup on April 18.

At the USA Karate Open held April 19-20, he claimed gold in the men’s elite kata division (ages 16–34), and bronze medals in the team kumite and elite male kumite (16-17, under 167.6 pounds).