Thrilling touchdown passes and juggernaut offensive statistics ruled the regular season, but Campbell is proving that championship-level defensive prowess belongs in the realm of big cats.

The Sabers got four sacks from Shaleah Moore, while two-sport standout Jaynalyn Sotelo picked off three passes, including one in the second half she returned for a score, in a 14-0 semifinal win over Mililani on Friday night at John Kauinana Stadium.

Campbell (10-2) advanced to tonight’s final of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships and will play Leilehua for the inaugural title.

“I’m most excited for these girls. They deserve everything and every bit coming their way,” Campbell coach Will Naboa said. “I’ve been telling them all season they’re built for this. Every time there’s a moment, they rise to the occasion.

The teams met on April 16 at Moanalua, a 25-14 win by Mililani over Campbell. Quarterback Zenn Nelson was a major factor in that battle, but she suffered a collarbone injury in Mililani’s 26-24 quarterfinal victory over Nanakuli on Thursday. Moore’s incredible burst and closing speed as a blitzer showed that day with three sacks. On Friday, she was relentless, harassing Mililani quarterback Brooke Kurasaki from start to finish.

“I like to put the pressure on quarterbacks. The main thing is you have to break down and watch where she’s going,” Moore said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Mililani (9-2) will play the Punahou for third place today. Longtime boys tackle football coach Rod York enjoyed seeing his team, comprised mostly of non-club, first-year players, improve and develop from day one.

“Our team played great and fought hard. We played a tough Campbell team. I feel we had the toughest bracket. I think Waianae and Nanakuli definitely could’ve beat a lot of teams that are still in this tournament,” York said. “Unfortunately, we had a major injury. Congratulations to Campbell. They came back and beat us.”

>> RELATED: Leilehua 1 win away from state title in girls flag football

Campbell senior Maya Gonsalves was poised all night against a stellar Mililani defense. She completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 160 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Moore finished with six receptions for 43 yards, while Aiesha DeWeever tallied five catches for 44 yards. Sotelo, a 5-foot-9 guard and Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 selection in basketball, added three receptions for 28 yards and a TD.

“Jaynalyn and all the girls, they have an innate ability to be aggressive. Her timeliness has been crucial,” Naboa said. “This one right here (Moore), I know the stats don’t show it, but she’s the No. 1 blitzer in the state. The stats don’t show it because the first four games, we didn’t unleash her. In the beginning we didn’t really blitz, but now you can see she’s the best blitzer in the state.”

Like many multiple-sport athletes trying flag football for the first time, Sotelo has maximized and divided all her energy and time.

“I’m having fun. I’m trying (to) balance out both. I’ve missed out a bunch of practices and games for basketball. I was able to even it out and have fun at the same time,” Sotelo said.

The teams exchanged interceptions to begin the game. Campbell was the first to drive into the red zone, but on fourth-and-2, Gonsalves’ short pass was too high.

The Sabers found success in the second quarter as Gonsalves lofted a high spiral against two blitzers into the hands of Sotelo in the end zone. The leaping catch by Sotelo gave Campbell a 7-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half.

The Sabers were in Mililani territory in the final minute of the half, but Alizae Maialoha’s sack pushed Campbell back toward midfield. Gonsalves’ Hail Mary pass fell incomplete as the half ended.

Sotelo came up clutch in the third quarter, picking off a Kurasaki pass and returning it 33 yards to pay dirt. It was the fifth pick-6 of the season for Sotelo. Campbell led 14-0 with less than nine minutes left in the third stanza.

Sotelo wasn’t done. She intercepted another Kurasaki pass near the Campbell 30-yard line and returned it close to mid-field, giving the Sabers the ball with 10:59 remaining.

Mililani picked up some momentum offensively in the fourth quarter, but Moore stepped up again. The linebacker sacked Kurasaki on back-to-back plays to thwart the Trojans with five minutes to go.

York is excited about the future of girls flag football statewide.