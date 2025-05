A bad ankle and sore groin can’t stop Madi Powell and her Leilehua teammates.

Powell caught eight passes for 78 yards and came up with a game-clinching interception in the final two minutes as Leilehua edged Punahou 18-12 in the semifinals of the Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA Flag Football State Championships.

The Lady Mules will battle Campbell in the championship game at Mililani tonight at 7:30.

Sophomore Cali Moniz-Kealoha passed for 112 yards and one touchdown with no picks as the Mules engaged in a gridiron chess match. Moniz-Kealoha also played defensive back and had an interception.

“The toughest part of the state tournament is it’s every day. You’ve got to put together a game plan at midnight and adjust for the game the next day. Punahou came out with a great game plan,” Leilehua coach Bryant Moniz said. “Their quarterback (Maryah Puletasi) started getting the ball out and hitting her girls. They made some big plays. They threw in a few wrinkles, and in the end, we made a couple more plays.”

Leilehua (10-2) has been on fire since losing to Moanalua in the regular season.

“Tonight, our players made the plays. Cali made some plays that I didn’t even know where she was looking. I’m telling her to run and she finds a receiver in the back of the end zone. Madi is a tough cookie. No matter what, she wants it so bad,” Moniz said.

The Buffanblu (8-3) have come a long way since putting a team of non-football athletes together.

“Couple of good plays, couple of penalties, but can’t dwell on that. It’s an adjustment period for everybody,” Punahou coach Justin Chun said. “I’m proud of the girls and the way they played. We’re just happy to be playing tomorrow.”

Punahou will face Mililani for third place.

Puletasi, a sophomore whose first sport is basketball, ran for a 40-yard TD and passed for 162 yards. Leilehua seemed to have the Buffanblu playbook memorized at times, but Puletasi and her teammates adjusted. Her 61-yard TD strike to Halia Hoapili in the third quarter tied the game at 12.

“They knew that we knew their plays, so both teams had to adjust,” Powell said.

From there, the Mules took command. Moniz-Kealoha found Aulii Coelho for an 18-yard TD pass for an 18-12 lead, and Powell snatched the football away from a Punahou receiver in the red zone with 1:46 remaining to seal the win.

“I saw her and the ball was in her hands. I just took it out,” Powell said. “It feels great. We’ve been working for this all season. We came up short in the OIA quarterfinals. Lost to Moanalua. We’ve just been battling ever since. It’s great for this to finally pay off.”

Punahou made the first big splash on Puletasi’s 40-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter

Leilehua didn’t get into the red zone until the second quarter. A little trickeration paid off on a reverse lateral to Powell, who raced toward the right sideline and fired a perfect spiral to Maci Rivera for a 9-yard TD.

That tied the game at 6 with 11 minutes to play in the second quarter.

Leilehua’s deceptive pre-snap motion loosened up Punahou’s defense. Moniz-Kealoha’s play-action 28-yard strike to Madi Powell set up a 3-yard TD run by Moniz-Kealoha. The Lady Mules led 12-6 with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

Rain fell as the second half began. The Lady Mules were as constant as the falling droplets, swarming Punahou’s pass routes and the dual-threat at quarterback, Puletasi.

Powell hit the turf on a punt return with 9:58 remaining in the third quarter. The replay on the stadium video screen revealed a defender stepping on Powell’s as they collided, leaving her with an ankle injury.

“I had an injury last game. I got stepped on, on the top of the foot. This one hurt real bad. It was a solid 8 (out of 10),” Powell said of the pain. “I’m battling a pretty mean groin injury right now. Just trying to get through it.

Just when it seemed Leilehua’s defense had memorized the Punahou playbook, Puletasi found Halia Hoapili sprinting across the deep end of the secondary on a post route. A perfectly-placed pass landed in Hoapili’s hands and she raced the rest of the way for a scintillating 61-yard touchdown. That tied the game at 12 with 6 minutes left in the third quarter.

Leilehua persevered and marched for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Moniz-Kealoha’s deep pass went over two Punahou defenders to Coelho in the end zone close to the left pylon for an 18-yard touchdown. The Mules led 18-12 with 9 minutes left in regulation.

“I saw Maci being covered, so I put my trust in Aulii,” Moniz-Kealoha said.

Punahou had a potential breakaway scoring play when a Leilehua defender dove and tackled the receiver from behind near midfield. The Mules were flagged for illegal contact, a 10-yard penalty.

Punahou drove to the Leilehua 13-yard line, but a fumble on an attempted handoff led to fourth down and long. Moniz-Kealoha then intercepted Puletasi’s pass near the goal line to end the threat.

Punahou’s final chance began with 2 minutes left. Puletasi launched a deep corner pass to Hoapili for 27 yards to the Leilehua 20-yard line. The next pass, however, was picked off by Powell in the flat as she yanked the ball out of the hands of Punahou’s receiver. The Mules took possession with 1:46 left and ran out the clock.

—

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Mililani

G1: Punahou 20, No. 5 Waimea 0

G2: No. 4 Kamehameha-Maui 46, Hilo 0

G3: Leilehua 25, Hawaii Prep 6

G4: No. 1 Moanalua 26, Kahuku 7

At Pearl City

G5: Campbell 27, Baldwin 18

G6: Mililani 14, Waianae 8

G7: Nanakuli 39, No. 3 Konawaena 19

G8: No. 2 Kamehameha 26, Waiakea 6

Thursday

Consolation Quarterfinals

At Mililani

G9: Waimea 19, Hilo 0

G10: Hawaii Prep 13, Kahuku 0

Quarterfinals

G13: Punahou 12, Kamehameha-Maui 0

G14: Leilehua 7, Moanalua 6

At Pearl City

Consolation Quarterfinals

G11: Waianae 35, Konawaena 0

G12: Baldwin 40, Waiakea 8

Quarterfinals

G15: Mililani 26, Nanakuli 24

G16: Campbell 28, Kamehameha 20, 2OT

Friday

At Pearl City

Consolation Semifinals

G17: Waimea 19, Hawaii Prep 13, OT

G18: Waianae 25, Baldwin 6

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G20: Kamehameha 19, Nanakuli 12

At Mililani

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G19: Moanalua 21, Kamehameha-Maui 6

Semifinals

G21: Campbell 14, Mililani 0

G22: Leilehua 18, Punahou 12

Today

At Mililani

Consolation

G23: Waimea vs. Waianae, 3 p.m.

Fifth Place

G24: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place

G25: Mililani vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.

Championship