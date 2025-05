Tyler Loree watches his fairway bunker shot drift left out of bounds on the 18th hole during the second round of the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in January.

Seabury Hall’s Tyler Loree carded a final-round 1-over 73 on Friday to easily claim the David S. Ishii/HHSAA Boys Golf State Championship, becoming the first repeat winner in more than 20 years.

Loree finished at 4-under 140 to win by six strokes at Mauni Lani North Golf Course, his winning margin is the fourth largest in the tournament’s history and the largest since Jun Ho Won of Moanalua won the 2017 tournament by 10 strokes to match Ishii’s effort in 1973.

He became the first boy to win consecutive golf titles since Waiakea’s JT Hamamoto in 2001-02. No boy has won three in a row, but he joins Ralden Chang of Campbell (1981-82), Waiakea’s Troy Tamiya (1986-87), Kalani Kiaaina of ‘Iolani (1993-94) and Hamamoto as repeaters.

Loree also is the first boy to finish top three at states four years in a row, taking third as a freshman and second by five shots to ‘Iolani’s Dane Watanabe as a sophomore.

Loree led an all-neighbor island top three with Island School basketball standout Lucas Summerhays (146) second and Waiakea’s Jake Otani (147) third.

Loree bogeyed the 12th hole and then parred his way home, while Summerhays and Otani suffered two bogeys on the closing stretch. Summerhays birdied the 15th hole.

Punahou claimed the team title at 40-over 616. Kealakehe was second at 619 and Waiakea, which won the previous two crowns, placed third at 620. The Buffanblu were led by Jordan Takai’s fourth-place finish, followed by Bryce Toledo-Lue (8th) and Anthony Uehara, Coel Berardy and Phoenix Nguyen-Eden all tied for 37th.

The Waveriders had three players finish in the top 15 in Noah Okazaki in 10th, Malakai Akeo in 12th and Ulukoa Kailiwai in 15th but their fourth player was tied for 45th.

The Buffanblu’s four scorers played the final hole in 1 under par and Takai birdied the final two holes to seal it.

David S. Ishii/HHSAA StateChampionship

At Mauni Lani North Golf Course;

par 72

Friday

Final Round

Team

Punahou………………………………..306-310—616

Kealakehe ……………………………..308-311—619

Waiakea…………………………………311-309—620

Moanalua ………………………………306-317—623

Maui Prep………………………………304-325—629

‘Iolani………………………………………320-323—643

Hawaii Baptist………………………320-327—647

Hilo…………………………………………338-326—664

Kapaa…………………………………….338-344—682

Mililani…………………………………….351-346—697

Baldwin………………………………….355-360—715

Campbell……………………………….381-361—742

Individual

Tyler Loree (Seabury Hall) ………67-73—140

Lucas Summerhays (IS)…………71-75—146

Jake Otani (Waik)…………………… 72-75—147

Jordan Takai (Pun)…………………..72-76—148

Renner Chumley (MP)……………75-73—148

Lakota Lee (Kihei Charter)……..72-77—149

Ryder Obrero-Ueno (IPA)……… 72-78—150

Bryce Toledo-Lue (Pun)…………..74-76—150

Braydn Sato (KS)…………………… 78-73—151

Noah Okazaki (Keal)………………..77-74—151

Weien Chang (Moan)…………….76-75—151

Malakai Akeo (Keal)……………….. 73-79—152

Noah Miyazono (Waik)……………75-77—152

Matty Inaba (HPA) …………………..74-79—153

Ulukoa Kailiwai (Keal) 81-72—153

Kevin Na (Aiea)……………………….75-78—153

Kaha’i Helm (KSH) …………………81-73—154

Casey Johansen (Lei)……………..80-74—154

Austin Koki (Moan) …………………75-79—154

Graham Morgan (Kapaa)………. 76-78—154

Maximus Waki (HBA)……………..74-81—155

Reyn Nouchi (HBA)……………….. 76-79—155

Dylan Sakasegawa (Moan)…… 78-78—156

Logan Laymon (Kapaa)…………. 74-83—157