Hawaii’s full house was not enough against an Oregon State baseball team flush with talent.

Before 3,656 at Les Murakami Stadium (it was announced as a sellout), the seventh-ranked Beavers amassed 15 hits and rode effective pitching for an 11-4 victory over Hawaii in Friday’s opener of a four-game series. OSU improved to 33-11. The Rainbow Warriors fell to 28-15.

The Beavers’ 1-2 attack of shortstop Aiva Arquette, a Saint Louis School graduate playing his first game on the Manoa campus, and designated hitter Gavin Turley combined to reach base on eight of 12 plate appearances. Arquette and Turley each scored three runs.

Wary of Arquette’s gap power, the ’Bows opened with a four-outfielder alignment.

“It shocked me at first,” Arquette said of the defensive tactic.

UH coach Rich Hill employed the analytics, which showed more than 40% of Arquette’s hits went for extra bases while few were in the gap between first and second. The ’Bows moved third baseman Draven Nushida to the outfield and second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino to third.

But the best plan did not work out when shortstop Jordan Donahue mishandled Arquette’s lead-off grounder. Turley followed with a double. Itsuki Takemoto’s wild pitch brought home Arquette, and when Turley scored on a sacrifice fly, the Beavers were up 2-0 in the top of the first.

Arquette and Turley had RBI hits and AJ Singer contributed a two-run double in the Beavers’ four-run second inning to stretch the advantage to 6-0.

Ahead 6-2 in the fourth, the Beavers loaded the bases with two outs. Catcher Wilson Weber, who struck out in his first two at-bats against Takemoto, swung and missed on the first two curves. Takemoto’s third pitch was a slider that Weber smoked into the left-center gap for a bases-clearing double to extend the advantage to 9-2.

“The first two pitches were curveballs that were slow, slow,” Weber said. “I figured they were going to spin me again. I was kind of seeing something up. Sure enough it was a slider — I think, anyway — and I just hit it hard. It was simple.”

As a catcher, Weber is immersed in the pitch-by-pitch strategy, which has been helpful in his at-bats.

“There are a thousand different ways you can take this game,” Weber said. “There are a thousand different pitches they could have thrown there. It could have been hit or miss. I was ready to hit whatever was in the zone and not chase was kind of my plan. That’s what I was thinking.”

The Beavers’ third through ninth hitters went 11-for-27 and drove in seven runs. Singer, who bats cleanup, and Weber, the No. 5 batter, each had three RBIs.

“One through nine we’re going to score runs, and each guy is going to hit,” Weber said. “We do a good job of keeping it throughout the whole nine. Everybody has the ability to do some damage.”

OSU right-hander Eric Segura, in his second start after 10 relief appearances, allowed two earned runs in five innings. AJ Hutchenson and Kevin Oakes combined to pitch four scoreless innings.

“We put pressure on the defense to try to make things happens,” Hill said. “You have to tip your hat to their pitchers. They were good.”

It was a rough outing in Takemoto’s 12th start of the season. Takemoto yielded nine runs, eight of them earned, nine hits and four walks. In the first two innings, he struck out four and threw strikes on 40 of 52 pitches. But the Beavers cobbled five consecutive hits in the second inning, and five of six batters reached base during a fourth-inning stretch.

“You want that quality start, and today Itsuki didn’t have it,” Hill said.