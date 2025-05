Scoreboard – May 3, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: doubleheader, Menlo vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon and 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championship: Play-in Game, Honokaa vs. Molokai, 11 a.m. at Pearl City.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Hawaii Dental Service/HHSAA State Championships: Consolation, Waimea vs. Waianae, 3 p.m. Fifth Place, Moanalua vs. Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m. Third Place, Mililani vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Championship, Campbell vs. Leilehua, 7:30 p.m. Games at Mililani.

JUDO

Odom Corporation/HHSAA State Championships: 10:30 a.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II State Championships: Play-in Game, Waimea vs. Molokai, noon at Maui High.

WATER POLO

Kyoya Hotels/HHSAA State Championships: first round, Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 3 p.m. at Kihei Aquatics Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Oregon State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Thursday

At Hans L’Orange Park

Chaminade 6, Hawaii Pacific 5, 12 inn.

W—Joseph Perez. Leading hitters—CU: Jake Harper 2 runs; Trysten Mooney 2-6; Safea Villaruz-Mauai 3b, 2 RBIs; Casey Kudell 2b. HPU: Kan Taguchi 3-6; Skyler Agnew 2-5; Noah Blythe 2-4, 2b; Noah Hata 2-4, HR, 2b, 2 runs. Notes: The Silverswords won it in the bottom of the 12th inning on Benny Nazario’s two-out hit, which scored Jackson Dorn … Completion of Sunday’s suspended game.

Hawaii Pacific 8, Chaminade 3

W—Jayden Gabrillo.

Leading hitters— HPU: Kan Taguchi 2 RBIs; Skyler Agnew 2b; Ethan Murakoshi 2b, 2 runs; Frankie Peralez 2-2, 2 runs. CU: Jackson Dorn 2-3; Trysten Mooney 2b; Safea Villaruz-Mauai HR; Cade Fujii HR.

Final regular-season records: Hawaii Pacific 30-20, 28-16; the Sharks will be the No. 3 seed at next week’s PacWest Tournament Chaminade 18-32, 16-28

WALLY YONAMINE FOUNDATION/ HHSAA DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Wednesday

First Round

G1: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 10:45 a.m.

G2: Leilehua vs. ‘Iolani, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 4:15 p.m.

G4: Kailua vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m. Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

G5: Leilehua/‘Iolani loser vs. Saint Louis/ Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 8:45 a.m. Quarterfinals

G6: Saint Louis/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. No. 2 Mililani, 11:15 a.m.

G7: Roosevelt/Kaiser winner vs. No. 4 Waiakea, 1:45 p.m.

G8: Kailua/Baldwin winner vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

G9: Leilehua/‘Iolani winner vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Consolation Semifinals

G10: Roosevelt/Kaiser loser vs. Kailua/ Baldwin loser, 8:45 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G11: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 11:15 a.m.

G12: G9 loser vs. G6 loser, 1:45 p.m.

Semifinals

G13: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G14: G9 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Consolation G15: G5 winner vs. G10 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Fifth Place G16: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 2 p.m.

Third Place G17: G14 loser vs. G13 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Final G18: G14 winner vs. G13 winner, 7 p.m.

Note: The state Division II bracket has not been released.

SOFTBALL

DATAHOUSE/HHSAA DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G1: Kaiser vs. Waiakea, 11:30 a.m.

G2: Kamehameha vs. King Kekaulike, 2 p.m.

G3: Kalani vs. Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

G4: Campbell vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Consolation Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G5: Kalani/Punahou loser vs. Kamehameha/ King Kekaulike loser, 9:15 a.m.

Quarterfinals

G6: Kalani/Punahou winner vs. No. 4 Hilo, 11:30 a.m.

G7: Campbell/Moanalua winner vs. No. 3 Baldwin, 2 p.m.

G8: Kaiser/Waiakea winner vs. No. 2 Maryknoll, 4:30 p.m.

G9: Kamehameha/King Kekaulike winner vs. No. 1 Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Consolation Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G10: Campbell/Moanalua loser vs. Kaiser/ Waiakea loser, 9:15 a.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At McKinley

G11: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon

G12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

G13: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.

G14: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At McKinley

Consolation G15: Game 10 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.

Fifth Place G16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m.

Third Place G17: Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 5 p.m.

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Final G18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m.

Note: The state Division II bracket has not been released.

WATER POLO

KYOYA HOTELS/HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today

First Round

G3: Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 3 p.m. at Kihei Aquatics Center

Monday

G1: Kahuku vs. Hilo, 3 p.m. at Kamehameha- Hawaii

G2: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Roosevelt, 3:30 p.m. at Kamehameha

G4: Mililani at Kamehameha, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5: Kamehameha-Hawaii/Roosevelt winner vs. No. 4 Baldwin, 3:30 p.m.

G6: Mililani/Kamehameha winner vs. No. 3 Hawaii Prep, 4:45 p.m.

G7: Mid-Pacific/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs. No. 2 Kaiser, 6 p.m.

G8: Kahuku/Hilo winner vs. No. 1 Punahou, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

At Kamehameha

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G10: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 3:30 p.m.

G9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 4:45 p.m.

Semfinals

G11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

G12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

At Kamehameha

Fifth Place G13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place G14: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 5:45 p.m.

Final G15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m.