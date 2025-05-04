Castle High School senior’s artwork to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

High school artists from across Hawaii’s Second Congressional District gathered Saturday to showcase their work at the 2025 U.S. House of Representatives’ Artistic Discovery Contest, held at Windward Community College.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, who represents the district, hosted the annual high school art competition that has been held in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories since 1982, according to a news release.

For Hawaii’s competition, professors from UH West Oahu and WCC judged and selected the finalists.

Emily-Ann Oshiro, a senior at James B Castle High School, won first place for her pencil on paper drawing titled “Self-Portrait.” She also received third place for her watercolor artwork titled “Alpinia Purpurata (Red Ginger).”

For the next year, Oshiro’s work will be showcased in the Cannon tunnel of the U.S. Capitol among the other state and territorial winners of the contest. She is also invited to attend the awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Tokuda said the annual competition highlights the “talent and creativity of our students.”

“I will be proud to see Emily-Ann’s creative and bold self-portrait as I walk to the Capitol each day,” Tokuda said. “Mahalo to all the teachers and families who have guided and supported these talented students, and congratulations and best wishes to all our finalists.”

Here are the 2025 winners from Hawaii’s Second Congressional District:

1ST PLACE

Emily-Ann Oshiro

James B. Castle High School, 12th grade

“Self-Portrait” (pencil on paper)

2ND PLACE

Geneva Phillips

Keaʻau High School, 12th grade

“The Endemic ‘Alalā” (colored pencil)

3RD PLACE

Emily-Ann Oshiro

James B. Castle High School, 12th grade

“Alpinia Purpurata (Red Ginger)” (watercolor)

HONORABLE MENTION

Sadie Stafford

Maui Preparatory Academy, 11th grade

“Sweet 15” (pencil on paper)