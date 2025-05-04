Hawaii police identify Hilo pedestrian in Thursday’s fatal collision

Hawaii island police identified the male pedestrian who died Thursday night following a traffic collision in Hilo as James R. Lawrence, 69, of Hilo.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to Hilo Benioff Medical Center for a separate incident around 8:23 p.m. came upon a traffic collision between a pedestrian and motor vehicle in the area of the Waianuenue Avenue and Rainbow Drive intersection.

According to a statement, police said that a 2015 Subaru four-door sedan was traveling west on Waianuenue Avenue and struck Lawrence who was on the roadway but not in a marked crosswalk.

Lawrence was conscious at the scene and an ambulance transported him to Hilo Benioff Medical Center in critical condition. He was scheduled to be transported to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m.

The operator of the Subaru, a 62-year-old Hilo woman, was not injured as a result of the collision.

Officials said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A negligent homicide investigation has been initiated, but police do not believe that speed or alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

This is Hawaii island’s 12th traffic fatality of 2025 as compared to 15 traffic fatalities this time last year.