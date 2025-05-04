House Republican Stefanik edges closer to run for New York governor

WASHINGTON >> Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik said on Sunday that she is “strongly considering” running for governor of New York next year, potentially pitting her against incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul.

“New Yorkers, not just Republicans, but independents and Democrats as well, are yearning for a new generation of leadership to bring common sense back to our state. So absolutely, I’m taking a hard look at it, and the outpouring of support has been tremendous. And Kathy Hochul is the worst governor in America,” Stefanik said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” broadcast.

Stefanik, 40, a six-term congresswoman, had been the fourth-ranking House Republican when President Donald Trump nominated her to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She stepped aside from her leadership role, but the White House later withdrew her nomination, citing concern about Republicans’ narrow House majority, currently 220-213.

Stefanik was then appointed chairwoman of the House Republican leadership, a lower-ranking position.

New York has not had a Republican governor since George Pataki held the post for two terms from 1995-2007.

Trump lost the state in the 2024 presidential election by almost 13 points to former Vice President Kamala Harris. If nominated, Stefanik would look to rally support from conservative areas in Long Island and upstate New York.

“Absolutely I am strongly considering because look at the crises that Kathy Hochul and single-party Democrat rule have delivered to New Yorkers,” she said, pointing to issues of affordability, high taxes and crime.

Stefanik became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014, and has led efforts to expose how elite U.S. colleges, including New York’s Columbia University, responded to campus protests over the Gaza war.

Her upstate New York district is not seen as competitive in next year’s midterm elections, when Democrats will seek to take control of the House. Incumbent presidents’ parties typically lose House seats in midterm elections.