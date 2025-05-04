Thunderstorm makes Top 8 on ‘Idol’

The songs have been sung, the votes have been counted, and Hawaii’s Thunderstorm Artis has survived another cut in the field to become a Top 8 contestant on “American Idol.”

Voting opened at the top of the broadcast, 2 p.m. today Hawaii time, and closed at the final commercial break less than two hours later, with the results announced in the final moments of the show. The shorter voting window has changed the pace of the show for viewers, and Artis says it has changed the experience for contestants too.

“It’s really different, performing and knowing we get to find out the results at the end of the show. It’s definitely really stressful and really different to know (that), but then at the same time it’s been really great that there are people that are voting in Hawaii and all over (the country) that are just keeping me in this competition. It’s great to see that I’m receiving as much love that I am, and I’m very grateful.”

Another challenge has been the song choices. Artis passed the audition with an original he’d written for his wife but in recents weeks the contestants have been given lists of songs of other writers’ hits to choose from. Artis’ choices have included songs by John Lennon, Bob Marley, and James Taylor. Artis sang Taylor’s “Fire And Rain” the week that Taylor was guest mentor on the show.

“When you’re flipping someone else’s song, you want to do in a way that also honors them and respects the original, the original work that they created, that it doesn’t take it such a drastic left field (turn) that they don’t even recognize the song anymore,” Artis said. “It was really important for me to keep notes and things in there from the original that James created, and then just to, like ‘Thunderfy’ it a little bit and add my own personal touch on it. He said he really loved the way that I did it and that was really special to hear. I can’t think of a greater honor.”

Competing for a place in the Top 8, Artis switched instruments from guitar to grand piano, and had a cellist accompanying him, as he sang Adele’s hit, “When We Were Young.”

Looking forward, Artis says that being on “American Idol” is like taking a master class in muscial performance.

“Every day we’re learning new songs. We’re flipping new songs, and we’re preparing for weeks ahead that we hope to see. We’re learning songs now for some of the same weeks that are coming up. We’re trying to find the (key) moments in the songs, because each round has a theme,” Artis said. “There’s some days that we’re doing two songs, and there’s some days that we’re doing a song and maybe a collaboration. And every day you’re learning.”

“There’s a lot of tensions, a lot of stress. But at the same time, it’s been really fun for me to take on each challenge that they kind of present me with, to push myself, to dig deeper and to show a part of Thunder that maybe the world hasn’t seen before. To show what makes me tick as an artist and as a person.”

“American Idol” competition continues Monday.

Hawaii fans age 16 and older can vote from at 2 p.m. Hawaii time until the last commercial break, shortly before 4 p.m., at Americanidol.com, via the “American Idol” app and by text message.

Voters must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text message voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523” (To vote for Thunderstorm text 23 to “21523”; message and data rates may apply.

Voters may cast up to 10 votes in each of the three voting methods for a total of up to 30 votes per show.

Find performance videos and more at ABC.com/Shows/American-Idol.