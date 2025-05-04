Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Trump directs Bureau of Prisons to reopen Alcatraz

By Kristina Cooke / Reuters

Today Last updated 4:26 p.m.

Politics

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM / 2017 Alcatraz Island is seen in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, Calif.
REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM / 2017

Alcatraz Island is seen in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, Calif.

REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA / 2022 Alcatraz Island is seen at San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, Calif.
REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA / 2022

Alcatraz Island is seen at San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, Calif.

REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM / 2017 Alcatraz Island is seen in San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, Calif.
REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA / 2022 Alcatraz Island is seen at San Francisco Bay in San Francisco, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO >> President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay to “house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!” he posted on the Truth Social platform. “When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm.”

The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious U.S. criminals such as Al Capone before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco’s most popular tourist destinations.

“Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ,” Trump wrote.

Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House from Florida, that reopening the prison was “Just an idea I’ve had” and decided to act on.

“It’s a symbol of law and order,” he said.

Alcatraz was closed because it was too expensive to continue operating, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website, in large part due to its island location. It was nearly three times more costly to operate than any other federal prison, the BOP website said.

