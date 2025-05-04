Column: Hands off Head Start; vital keiki program under attack

As any new federal administration begins its term, change is inevitable. Each transition brings policy shifts, new priorities, and often a reevaluation of long-standing programs. But not all change is progress. Some shifts threaten to undo the most vital safety nets in our country — lifelines that support our children, families, and communities.

One of those lifelines is Head Start. And it’s under direct attack.

For nearly 60 years, Head Start (ages 3-5) and Early Head Start (ages 0-3) have been cornerstones of early childhood development across America. These programs serve families living at or below the poverty line (just $36,980 for a family of four in Hawaii), delivering a holistic, wraparound approach to early learning and family stability.

Head Start offers children safe, nurturing environments, nutritious meals, health and dental care, early intervention for keiki with developmental delays or disabilities, and access to mental health resources. It supports parents, too — many of whom are under immense economic and emotional stress — helping them navigate complex support systems, find employment, access housing assistance, and engage in their child’s learning journey.

Head Start is not just early education. These programs are rooted in communities and offer culturally relevant, family-centered care.

Despite its proven success and widespread impact, the new federal administration’s “Project 2025” policy platform has proposed eliminating Head Start entirely. This isn’t a hypothetical threat. It’s real, it’s imminent, and it has already made national headlines recently, including in USA Today.

Imagine over 750,000 children across our nation — most from under-resourced communities – cut off from early learning and critical support. Thousands of classrooms shuttered. Teachers and support staff losing their jobs. Parents forced out of the workforce to care for children with nowhere to go. Communities cut off from a trusted support system.

Here in Hawaii, the consequences would be catastrophic. Head Start is the largest early learning provider in the state with Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander families representing the largest group. Nearly 3,000 keiki would lose access to early education. Roughly 100 classrooms would close. Educators, family advocates, and support staff would be out of work. Businesses and our local economy would strain even further as parents — especially working mothers — are pushed out of the workforce. Public schools would be overwhelmed by children unprepared for kindergarten. Our overburdened child welfare and healthcare systems would lose key partners in identifying and responding to developmental, safety, and health issues early on.

And this doesn’t even begin to describe the effect on children with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, or those already facing generational trauma. For them, Head Start is their only lifeline. In Hawaii, this program isn’t just important — it’s irreplaceable.

Research has shown time and again that every dollar invested in early childhood education returns at least seven-fold in economic and societal gains. History has taught us that when we divest from our communities, we pay the price later – in strained public systems, deepened poverty, and diminished opportunity.

Eliminating Head Start doesn’t just hurt our keiki — it threatens the future of Hawaii.

We must not let this happen.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation understands the stakes — but they need to hear from you. Visit nhsa.org/take-action to send an urgent message to your congressional representatives; to reach the White House, visit 808ne.ws/trumpheadstart.

Head Start is more than a program. It’s a promise — that every child, regardless of zip code or income, deserves a fair shot.

Let’s not be the generation that broke that promise.

Let’s be the ones who defended it.

Hands off Head Start. Our keiki deserve better.

Robert Piper is executive director of the Honolulu Community Action Program and Ryan Kusumoto is CEO of Parents And Children Together; they represent two of Hawaii’s largest early childhood education and family support organizations, and stand united with leaders from all Head Start agencies to safeguard Hawaii’s keiki and strengthen families.