Column: Executive orders, fisheries don’t mix

Just as I warned in 2016, executive actions that bypass our science-based fisheries management system remain a dangerous precedent today, regardless of which president signs them or what ideological agenda they serve.

President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to reopen portions of the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument (formerly known as the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument) to U.S.-flagged commercial fishing boats unfortunately continues this troubling pattern of resource management by presidential decree.

When presidents use executive power to close large swaths of the ocean in the name of protection, they circumvent a science-based system that has, for many decades, proven effective in balancing protection, conservation, industry and economic interests. This system is, after all, the reason why federally managed fisheries like the Hawaii longline fleet have earned global recognition as models for sustainable management.

The real issue, therefore, isn’t whether these waters should be open to fishing, but how and why such decisions are made in the first place.

Using the Antiquities Act of 1906, an obscure law enacted to give U.S. presidents the ability to quickly protect Native American artifacts and “objects of scientific interest,” several marine national monuments have been established over the years. The Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument was initially established in 2009, expanded in 2014, proposed for expansion again in 2023, and now partially reopened in 2025. Similar executive actions created the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in 2006 and expanded it in 2016.

Importantly, none of these major shifts in protection status for areas of the ocean covering more than 1 million square miles were the result of deliberative scientific processes. These were unbalanced political actions, driven by anti-fishing narratives of marine ecosystem collapse, that bypassed the stakeholder engagement, scientific review and impact assessments that the National Marine Fisheries Service and regional fishery management councils were created to provide.

Consider the fundamental claim made by proponents of Hawaii’s monument designations over the years: that large-scale marine protected areas are not just unequivocally good for the health of iconic ocean species, but an imperative for averting an otherwise inevitable eco-cataclysm.

While there is plenty of evidence supporting the conservation benefit of closed areas for coral reefs and benthic associated organisms (think Hanauma Bay or Shark’s Cove), the same cannot be said for the open-ocean areas in question. In fact, recent studies raise serious doubts about the effectiveness of open-ocean marine-protected areas for conserving highly migratory species.

Hampton et al. (2023) found limited conservation efficacy of large-scale marine protected areas for Pacific skipjack and bigeye tunas. Hilborn et al. (2024) questioned whether “spillover” benefits from monuments actually increase fish abundance. Pons et al. (2022) demonstrated that static ocean closures are less effective than dynamic management approaches for reducing bycatch while maintaining target catches.

Yet neither the reporting from trusted news sources nor much of the public discourse following President Trump’s proclamation has reflected the nuanced scientific landscape surrounding the costs or benefits of this approach. Instead, we’ve seen knee-jerk reactions divided along political or ideological lines and sensational reporting that lacks important factual detail and context.

The United States has a world-class fisheries management framework, including comprehensive observer programs, vessel monitoring systems, bycatch mitigation, catch limits and enforcement. These systems succeed precisely because they’re designed to be insulated from political shifts, operating instead on stakeholder input and the best scientific information available.

If we value both healthy oceans and sustainable fisheries, we must insist on transparent, evidence-based processes rather than the presidential pen, regardless of which party occupies the White House.

Caleb McMahan is a former commercial fisherman, fish buyer and National Marine Fisheries Service observer; he is now a digital filmmaker and promotion manager at the Hawaii Seafood Council.