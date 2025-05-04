Letter: Dirty play kills clean government proposal

Last week, we the people of Hawaii suffered the death of House Bill 371. If passed, HB 371 would have curbed the loophole in our campaign finance laws that allows government contractors to funnel monetary contributions to candidates through company officials and family members.

HB 371 was passed overwhelmingly by both the Senate and House, with no legislator voting against it. Much of constituent testimony was in favor of passage. It was killed behind closed doors by Senate and House leaders, and the chairs of influential committees, without any public input or legislative transparency. HB 371 died in secret. To date, no explanation for killing this much-needed campaign reform has been publicly stated.

How much longer will we the people of Hawaii allow four people to control our legislative destiny and need for honest and fair elections?

Tom DiGrazia

Kailua

