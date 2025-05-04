Letter: Lawmakers leave film industry reeling

Local actor Kekoa Kekumano, left, and Alex Aiono star in Fox’s “Rescue: HI-Surf,” which is filmed in Hawaii.

It is extremely disheartening that the film tax bill was deferred in committee. This decision was likely based on the antiquated idea that “they will come anyway.”

Hawaii politicians constantly talk about going beyond reliance on just the military and tourism, yet they don’t support a non-polluting industry that brings in millions, freely advertises Hawaii to the world and supports tens of thousands of jobs.

Senate Bill 732 would have enhanced film production tax credits, extended that credit to streaming productions and modestly increased the credit cap, among other favorable provisions. Our labor infrastructure now faces a total lack of production for the first time in 20 years. They will have to change jobs or go to the mainland and we may never get them back.

Other states and countries are going to grab what could have come here.

Hawaii Legislature blew it.

Mark Stitham

Kailua

